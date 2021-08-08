New Five-Year Program for Pakistan Focuses on Structural Reforms, Health and Education: World Bank – Business





Posted Aug 08, 2021 3:13 PM

During his visit, the World Bank Vice President for South Asia met Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The World Bank Group is preparing its new five-year support program for Pakistan, the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for 2022-2026, with particular emphasis on structural reforms, health, education, promoting a climate-friendly future, inclusive of growth and good governance.

During a week-long visit by World Bank Vice President for South Asia, Hartwig Schafer to Pakistan concluded Sunday, he discussed with government officials the Pakistani government’s priorities for the next few years. .

The PPC framework has been informed through broad consultations with stakeholders to help ensure alignment with country priorities, according to a statement released by the World Bank on Sunday.

He said that during the visit, consultations took place with federal and provincial governments, parliamentarians, the private sector, civil society organizations, including women’s and youth groups, the media and universities, as well as development partners.

“I am delighted to see broad support for the direction of the new national partnership framework, which is structured around the development of human capital – in particular ensuring the health and education of girls and boys to give them the best. departure possible; promote a cleaner future that is more resilient to climate change; foster more equitable and inclusive growth; and strengthening governance, ”Schafer said.

Schafer was joined in his meetings by Country Director for Pakistan, Najy Benhassine, and Deputy Executive Director for Pakistan for the World Bank, Naveed Baloch.

During his visit, Schafer met Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss key reforms. The government’s ambitious plans to invest in human capital, social protection and job creation were also discussed. The Bank has offered its support to ensure that new initiatives such as “Kamyab Pakistan” benefit from international experience, global knowledge and are implemented in a targeted, impactful and financially sustainable manner.

In meetings with Minister of Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, Minister of Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan and Minister of Energy Hammad Azhar, Schafer stressed the importance of staying the course on the structural reform program launched by the government, especially in the electricity sector. and with regard to fiscal sustainability.

“We urge the government to step up the pace of electricity sector reforms as they are essential for Pakistan to achieve higher economic growth and a resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hartwig Schafer, “The key issue for the power sector is to be on a financially viable basis to support the green, resilient and more inclusive development of the country.

Meetings also focused on the importance of building fiscal resilience by harmonizing the general sales tax nationwide, creating an integrated debt management office, and ensuring a sustainable macroeconomic framework that encourages private investment. and growth.

Schafer also met with the Minister of Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, and the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for National Health Services, Faisal Sultan. He reassured them of the Bank’s continued support to finance the purchase of WHO-approved vaccines for Pakistan.

The Bank had previously restructured the Pandemic Response Efficiency Project (PREP) to provide $ 153 million for vaccine financing. He also assured Minister Umar of the Bank’s support to strengthen Pakistan’s planning function and statistical apparatus.

During his visit, Schafer also met with the Minister / Special Assistant to the Prime Minister in charge of climate change Malik Amin, the advisor to the Prime Minister in charge of trade and investment Abdul Razak Dawood and the governor of the State Bank from Pakistan, Dr Reza Baqir.

He recognized the government’s commitment to green and sustainable growth, decarbonization and clean energy, nature-based solutions and climate-friendly development. Recent macroeconomic, industrial and commercial developments were also examined.

During his meeting with Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Poverty Reduction and Social Protection, Schafer was briefed on the fundamental progress made in the development of Pakistan’s social protection system and reiterated the continued Bank support for the Ehsaas program. , which is crucial in helping citizens in need cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other socio-economic shocks.

Schafer also held virtual meetings with Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan. He reassured them of the Bank’s commitment to support their respective sustainable development programs at the provincial level under the new CPP. He also met with a diverse group of parliamentarians and representatives of civil society and academia.

Pakistan has been a member of the World Bank since 1950. Since then, the World Bank has provided aid of $ 40 billion. The World Bank’s program in Pakistan is governed by the Country Partnership Strategy for Fiscal Year 2015-2020 with four priority areas of engagement: energy, private sector development, inclusion and delivery. services. The current portfolio has 58 projects and a total commitment of $ 13.8 billion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Business/613965-New-5-year-program-for-Pakistan-to-focus-structural-reforms-health-edu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos