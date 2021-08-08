Tory donor paid 100,000 for breakfast with Boris Johnson

The main Conservative Party donor at the center of an alleged row of access money paid 100,000 for a breakfast with Boris Johnson, it emerged.

Business mogul MohamedAmersi is said to have paid for the morning meeting with the prime minister after winning a fundraising dinner auction in November 2019.

The donation of 99,500 to the Tories’ headquarters was reported to the Election Commission last January, but Mr Amersi has yet to have breakfast with Mr Johnson, according to the Sunday opening hours.

Mr Amersi revealed last week that a group of wealthy conservative donors, known as the advisory council, had been set up to connect the party’s biggest funders with ministers.

A client of concierge company Ben Elliots, Conservative Co-Chairman, Quintessentially, Mr Amersi said the donor group worked in the same way as the private company. You have to spit 250,000 a year or be Ben’s friend.

Frustrated by his inability to get his breakfast with Mr Johnson, Mr Amersi reportedly emailed Mr Elliot in June 2020 to complain.

I know this is unlikely to happen until the full lockdown is over, but can you make sure this is coordinated, Mr Elliot then wrote to his colleagues at Tory HQ. Who is our internal liaison?

It also emerged that the Conservative Party made several payments to Mr. Elliots Hod Hill’s company last year.

The party said the payments funded administrative support so that Hod Hill co-director Jakob Widecki could work with Mr Elliot at Tory headquarters, according to the Sunday opening hours.

This is a new analysis of The independent shows that just ten wealthy people account for a quarter of all donations made by individuals to the Conservative Party since Mr Johnson became Prime Minister.

The ten super-rich donors have given a combined sum of just over $ 10 million to the Tories since entering No.10, more than 25% of the $ 38.6 million received from individuals in the past two years .

Mr Amersi sits just outside the top ten list, having donated 189,000 since Mr Johnson entered No.10. He had previously given nearly 300,000 to the party during Theresa Mays’ three years at Downing Street.

Party chairwoman Labor MP Anneliese Dodds said the Tories had serious questions to answer about their reliance on big donors.

The leader said The independent: We need to know why the Conservatives have become so dependent on huge donations from a select group of very wealthy individuals and what these elite donors are receiving in return.

Boris Johnson has created a money for the culture of access to the Conservative Party… He must break his silence and explain what he intends to do to ensure that there is not a rule for the high conservatives and their buddies, and one more rule for everyone.

Sir Keir Starmer demanded the Tories reveal who was in the big donor club. We can’t have this sleazy, dark money for access, he said.

Conservative Party co-chair Amanda Milling insisted that government policy is in no way influenced by the donations the party receives, they are entirely separate.

She said: All political parties fundraise and accept donations in order to pay their staff and campaign in elections.