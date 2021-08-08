WATCH: Donald Trump wants people to “imagine” if COVID-19 was bad during his tenure





COVID-19 hit the United States hard in its first year, with hundreds of thousands of deaths and an inconsistent (and inconsistently enforced) string of warrants and mask closures across the country in an attempt to ‘prevent even more. Now the virus is mutating – as viruses that spread unchecked do – and Donald Trump wants the world to know he is the biggest victim.

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 05: US President Donald Trump removes his mask upon his return to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump spent three days in the hospital for coronavirus. (Photo by Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Trump, whose COVID-19 response team reportedly made the decision not to fight the virus federally because they believed it would hurt majority-Democratic voting areas more severely, is still unhappy that he has been criticized for not putting American security on his own ego. What annoys him even more, in the clip below, is that President Joe Biden, who is working to get all Americans vaccinated and implement national strategies to help defeat the virus, won’t not receive the same criticism.

Trump: Can you imagine if I was president right now and we had this massive coronavirus attack. You know they like to call it the, they have new names and they will have other new names but that’s exactly what we had. pic.twitter.com/HwAqce3S60

– Acyn (@Acyn) August 8, 2021

” If it was me [as President currently] they’d say, ‘What a horrible thing, what a horrible job.’ I never hear that, you know, and those are numbers that in some cases equate to what it was – but we don’t hear that.

Trump is right about one thing: COVID-19 cases – and by extension, hospitalizations and deaths – are on the rise again. Immunization rates are also increasing and experts continue to remind us that this is the best tool to beat the pandemic. Healthline notes that some of the biggest increases come from states that have resisted closures and mask warrants, with Florida and Texas accounting for a third of all new cases in the past week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hillreporter.com/watch-donald-trump-wants-people-to-imagine-if-covid-19-was-bad-during-his-term-108993 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos