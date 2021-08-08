Normal civilians?





Certain sovereign preferences and their leadership positions remain incorrigible. Pakistan on terrorism is one of those grueling dimensions. Pakistan was forced into the war on terror (after generously nurturing the terrorist ecosystem earlier), immediately after the September 11 attacks.

For allegedly abandoning its path of terrorism, Pakistan was granted a special relationship and important status as a major non-NATO ally by the United States, in the hope that the flourishing terrorist hotbeds of the Af-Pak kingdom would close. Initially, the United States conveniently glossed over the terrorist infrastructure in the face of India in Pakistan to Delhi’s continued dismay.

Soon it was the patented and institutionalized duplicity of Pakistan’s approach to terrorism per se that pissed off US forces in neighboring Afghanistan. Then, in 2001, the leadership in Pakistan was with the military dictator, General Pervez Musharaf, who was mired in his own lack of legitimacy which perhaps led him to take conflicting positions and be totally dependent on forces that were resisting change ~ anyway, the half-engaged Pakistanis started running with the hare and hunting with the hound.

It took a president like Donald Trump to get past polite complaints against Islamabad and state the obvious, the United States has stupidly given Pakistan over $ 33 billion in aid in the past 15 years, and they only gave us lies and deception, seeing our leaders as fools. They provide a safe haven for the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!

By then the world had woken up to the deadly double standards on terrorism in Pakistan and the global counterterrorism watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force, was on the Pakistani heels of the blacklist. . Although it was graylisted in June 2018, it still has not cleaned the air and remains under increased surveillance, pending measures to curb state complicity. But all the while, Pakistani governance has displayed an ostrich stance and continued to rationalize its own errant behavior by accusing the West of a double standard.

While the role of the US CIA and the Pakistani ISI in shaping the Afghan Mujahedin (ancestors of the Taliban) movement is undeniable during the Cold War era, Islamabad has always been reluctant to break the extremist deadlock. / terrorist that he created, and on the contrary, exploited the same.

In a brazen act of misplaced audacity, the man who supposedly led Pakistan into the war on terror, General Pervez Musharaf, sadly later claimed, We trained the Taliban, sent them. They were our heroes. Haqqani was our hero. Osama Bin Laden was our hero. Ayman al-Zawahiri was our hero. Then the global environment changed. The world started to see it differently. Our heroes have become villains.

Unsurprisingly, Osama bin Laden was finally taken out of a refuge in the Pakistani garrison town of Abbottabad, under the protective noses of his soldiers. The much needed strategic reorientation of the core beliefs of Pakistani settlements and vested positions like strategic depth in Afghanistan, or its irreconcilable passion for enemy India, has only led to more of the same ~ regardless of whether the leadership either in the form of a military dictator or a civilian politician from PPP, PMLN or now, PTI.

Imran Khan, who regularly and counterintuitively and unconvincingly plays the victim of terrorism card in Pakistan, still had the nerve to make a statement in defense of the region’s largest terrorist infrastructure, namely the Taliban , when he recently declared that the Taliban were normal civilians and not in military dress! This cover shot in disbelief for a force that is behind the bloodiest and most horrific attacks on Pakistan itself like the 2014 Peshawar school attack that killed 134 schoolchildren and 15 others etc., has typical amnesia for a man who is also better known as the Taliban Khan. !

The Taliban’s unparalleled barbarity has emerged recently with the shameful and brutal executions of award-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui and local Afghan comedian Nazar Mohammad or Khasha Zwan, and has served as a grim reminder of the sensitivity of the Taliban. . If one was an extremely talented professional, the other an artist who brought some laughter into the otherwise bleak life of the Afghan bands ~ in both cases, a threat to revisionism and the brutality of many that Imran Khan describes as normal civilians.

Apparently, the entire Pakistani politico-societal agenda is designed to demonstrate popular support for religio-extremist propaganda, with a unique blend of victimization to blame everyone but themselves. The inability to admit terrorism and refrain from the pointlessness of differentiating between good and bad terrorists is at the heart of Pakistan’s failures. The real challenge is not that of the state’s capacity to harness regressive forces; as much as it is the intention of the state, it leads to shocking compromises, indulgences and covert support.

The politico-societal air in Pakistan is poised to breed religious extremism, and this ecosystem naturally lends itself to sectarianism, intolerance and which ultimately breeds terrorism. The endless culture of contextualization, justification and normalization of forces like the Taliban, as undertaken by the Prime Minister of Pakistan himself, is at the root of all terrorist evils in the subcontinent region.

Pakistan will soon find even more obvious than its traditionally accommodating coverage of the strategic assets of certain terrorist groups (e.g. the Afghan Taliban, Lashkar-e-Taiba facing India, etc.) vis-à-vis positions more belligerent against groups facing Pakistan like Tehrik -e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) may not be feasible ~ it never is, because the genius of terror / extremism can never be pushed back into the bottle once unleashed.

Part of the Pakistani intelligentsia realizes the unsustainability of its overbreadth in bowing to such extremist forces, but like in so many countries, they remain a silent, mocked and electorally unimportant population in the face of the masses who are sold as the opium of revenge, hatred and supremacism. What Imran Khan achieved with his umpteenth blunder was not just to tactically normalize a terrorist group, but to normalize terror per se. It is incredibly reckless, even by the standards of Pakistani rulers.

(The author is Lt Gen PVSM, AVSM (Retd) and former Lt Governor of the Andaman & Nicobar and Puducherry Islands)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestatesman.com/opinion/normal-civilians-1502991539.html

