Covid-19 positive increased 26,415, deaths 1,498 people





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – positive case Covid-19increased by 26,415, Sunday (8/8). With this addition, the total positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic has reached 3,666,031 cases. The Covid-19 Management Working Group today recorded 48,508 additional recovered cases, bringing the total recovery rate to 3,084,702. Meanwhile, 1,498 people have died today, bringing the total number of deaths to 107,096. The number of specimens examined per day is 166,764 samples. Meanwhile, the number of active cases reached 474,233 or decreased by 23,591 cases from the previous day. There were 238,649 suspected cases. The number of deaths from Covid-19 in Indonesia has not decreased since early July 2021. Deaths have continued to rise to more than 1,000 people per day for the past few weeks. So far, the government is still enforcing level-based community activity restrictions (PPKMs) in a number of regions to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases through August 9. Photo: CNN Indonesia / Asfahan Yahsyi

Infographic Covid-19 death skyrockets during emergency PPKM Photo: CNN Indonesia / Asfahan YahsyiInfographic Covid-19 death skyrockets during emergency PPKM The government also plans to apply the Covid-19 vaccination card as a condition for people to be able to exercise in public places. The government is still preparing the map and its usage pattern. The government is also continuing to strengthen vaccination with a target of 208,265,720 people to achieve the goal of collective immunity. The target of the Covid-19 vaccination is vulnerable groups such as health workers, public service workers and the elderly. President Joko Widodo ordered 70 million doses of Covid-19 vaccination per month in August and September 2021. This effort to speed up Covid-19 vaccination is being carried out to suppress the spike in the spread of cases caused by the delta variant. Jokowi also highlighted the trend of increasing cases of the Covid-19 virus in a number of provinces outside of Java and Bali. He said the upward trend had occurred in the past two weeks. It was noted that provinces outside of Java and Bali contributed to 13,200 cases, or 34% of new cases nationwide as of July 25. Meanwhile, as of August 6, 2021, it has risen to 21,374 cases, or 54% of national cases. The former mayor of Solo also highlighted five provinces with a high daily peak of cases, namely East Kalimantan, North Sumatra, Papua, West Sumatra and Riau. (hour / from)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



