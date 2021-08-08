Donald Trump says Operation Warp Speed ​​saved lives





Former President Donald Trump has said that without his COVID-19 vaccination effort, Operation Warp Speed, 100 million people could have died from the virus, saying he is “very proud” of his efforts to bite Americans .

“I think if we hadn’t offered the vaccine during the Trump administration, you could have 100 million deaths, just like you did in 1917,” Trump said in a Fox News interview that aired Saturday night. .

“Take the Spanish flu, 100 million people, up to 100 million people, have died. I think we would be in this territory.

More than 616,000 residents of the United States have died from COVID-19, according to a tracker from Johns Hopkins University. The country’s population is 332,601,658, according to the Census Bureau.

The Trumps administration purchased 200 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 200 million doses of the Moderna vaccine.

“Vaccines are turning out to be a great thing,” he said in Dan Bongino’s interview. “It’s something I’m very proud of.

The Trump administration has purchased 200 million doses each of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.dpa / picture alliance via Getty Images

But Trump has also said he does not favor mandatory COVID-19 jabs.

“I really believe in someone’s choice, in someone’s freedom,” said the former president. “I am a big fan of our freedoms, and people have to make that choice for themselves.”

During his appearance, the former commander-in-chief also stressed the importance of in-person learning for students, warning that children who have been wasting time in classrooms since March 2020 “scare them”.

Former President Donald Trump has spoken out against making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for Americans.

“You know computers turned out to be wonderful and all that,” he told Fox News. “But one thing we learned in college and in school, undergraduate, everything, is that being in school is much better than looking at a computer screen.”

“Schools must open. These young people are losing a large part of their life and they are not going to get over it, ”he added. “What they’re going through socially, I mean they’re not dealing with people. … It will leave a scar in their life. This will leave a psychological scar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/08/08/donald-trump-says-operation-warp-speed-saved-lives/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos