Selecting a CEO





A recent newspaper ad asking to apply for the CEO position at a public company caught my attention. I don’t know if the pre-qualifications of the ad were tailor-made taking into account someone’s profile or if it will really be a real search and selection exercise. State-owned enterprises and other state-owned enterprises in Pakistan are easy prey to political interference whenever the top spot becomes vacant for whatever reason. There is virtually no succession planning policy in public enterprises. Even though there are some promising candidates available within the organization, they are traditionally ignored.

In contrast, the process for selecting a foreigner is neither transparent nor merit-based. In fact, the selection committee is for the most part poorly designed and simply serves as a buffer to validate a decision already made elsewhere. Such a hand-picked person is entrusted with a devious agenda and soon begins to shake up corporate ethics in the name of transformative leadership. Then the financial resources of the company start to be wasted in the name of commercial activities. Soon a financially strong organization is relegated to join the league of loss-making institutions like PIA, Steel Mills, Wapda and Railways, to name a few; otherwise, the list of these subsidized white elephants is exhaustive.

I was reading about the CEO selection process in the West, including developed countries. They recognize this niche as a breed apart and rely on scientific methods to establish the suitability of aspiring candidates. A psychometric test is considered a reliable method of introspection. Russell Reynolds Associates Company, incorporated in New York, USA, is a global leader in assessment, recruitment and succession planning for boards of directors, CEOs and other key positions in within management. A very compelling study titled “Inside the Brain of a CEO” was written by Russell Reynolds Associates, which identifies the common personality traits and behavior patterns of the world’s most successful business leaders. As I was immersed in the details of the commonalities of leadership, my poetic streak suddenly reminded me of a verse from Allama Iqbal that aptly and beautifully describes a true leader better than any study on the subject. Allama designed the profile of a leader in the following words.

Nigah buland sukhan dilnawaz jaan pursooz

Ye hi hai rakhte safar mir e karawan ke liye

The only encouraging thing in the current selection is the presence of a young and dynamic minister, Hammad Azhar, who is one of the best lots that Imran Khan has in his cabinet. He recently took over the management of the Ministry of Energy which includes the Petroleum Division. I am sure he would exercise caution and prudence and not let the oil and gas exploration and production industry suffer any setback as the two major upstream oil companies (Pakistan Petroleum Limited and Oil and Gas Development Company) are performing well below their potential. The need for new discoveries is a war cry because Pakistan’s economic survival depends on the performance of these two leaders. The young minister would also do well to pull these top two oil and gas exploration and production companies out of the bureaucratic clutches of the national interest.

Posted in The Express Tribune on August 8, 2021.

