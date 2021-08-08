Thousands of people in Ethiopian capital rally against Tigray rebels – Middle East Monitor





The Ethiopian capital saw a large rally on Sunday in support of the national defense forces and condemning the Tigray rebels in the north of the country, Anadolu Agency reported. Thousands of people from the Oromia region and beyond gathered in Meskeq Square in the capital Addis Ababa, with farmers on decorated horses marching through the crowd chanting songs. On the theme “I will march to save Ethiopia”, protesters held up placards with slogans such as “We will preserve Ethiopia’s unity through sacrifice”. The second rally in less than a month, Sunday’s rally came two days after fighters from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF) entered Lalibella, a historic town with monolithic churches built in the 12th century and listed a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Protesters also held up posters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin, and chanted “Thank you Erdogan” for his support for stability in Ethiopia. READ: Dozens of Ethiopian peacekeepers seek asylum in Sudan In a phone call on August 1 with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Erdogan said Turkey attaches great importance to peace and stability in Ethiopia and will continue to provide all kinds of support. The TPLF ruled Ethiopia for 27 years as the head of a quadripartite coalition until 2018, when it was finally overthrown, largely by youths from Oromia and Amhara, the two most vulnerable regions. most populated in the county. His reign was characterized by the suppression of dissent, high-profile corruption and human rights violations. Last November, TPLF forces attacked the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, killing soldiers and looting important military equipment. The next day, the Ethiopian government launched a massive law enforcement operation against the group’s leaders. On June 29, the Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire, supposed to offer farmers in Tigray the opportunity to harvest their land, and withdrew its forces from Tigray. Rejecting the ceasefire, the TPLF encroached on land in neighboring regional states of Amhara and Afar. Last week, after a visit to Ethiopia, USAID chief Samantha Power urged the TPLF to immediately withdraw its fighters from land it has made forced incursions, a call echoed by the US State Department , but the group rejected the appeal. READ: Ethiopian Orthodox Church leader says genocide takes place in Tigray

