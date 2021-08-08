GOP President: Trump “still leads the party”





The head of the Republican National Committee (RNC) said in a new interview that former President Trump Donald Trump Bill Maher said Cuomo couldn’t stay after the scandal: he is not a “Donald Trump.” -walk T infrastructure bill, triggering a deadlock PLUS “still leads the party” even though the RNC has pledged to remain neutral if Trump runs again in 2024.

RNC President Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDaniel Former Detroit Police Chief Steps Into Gubernatorial Race Whitmer has raised $ 0.5million so far in 2021 of more than $ 100million going into the second half of 2021.

You know, I always say, go back to the voter, and I think when you see the number of people showing up at the rallies for President Trump, and that $ 102 million fundraiser, I think the voters Americans, American Republicans would absolutely say that the president is the most popular Republican and that he still leads the party, McDaniel told host John Catsimatidis on “The Cats Roundtable”.

Trump has not officially declared whether he will run for president again in 2024, but has raised tens of millions of dollars as Republicans look to next year’s midterm election. GOP leaders have signaled the former president’s desire to help build support for House and Senate candidates.

McDaniel said earlier this year that the RNC would “remain neutral” in the next GOP presidential race if Trump ran again, while expressing the wish that he would help campaign for Republicans in Congress. before this date.

“I’m not telling anyone to run or not to run in 2024, McDanielt told The Associated Press in January. It will depend on those candidates in the future. What I really want to see it [Trump] is to help us win back majorities in 2022.

McDaniel claimed in the interview broadcast on Sunday that since President BidenJoe BidenBill Maher said Cuomo couldn’t stay after scandal: he’s not “Donald Trump” Senate confirms Biden’s choice for secretary Jim Acosta to the CNN Navy on the delta variant: ‘Why not call it the DeSantis a variant?’ MORE has taken office, which is pretty much all ugly, indicating a more flexible application of immigration, rising inflation and higher gas prices.

She also lambasted progressives’ efforts to get rid of filibustering in the Senate and to reshape the justice system, including proposals to increase the number of seats on the Supreme Court.

Our country is at stake. It’s not just Democrat versus Republican, Republican versus Communism, she said. They want to take away your … freedom of speech, your freedom of religion.

“We won’t recognize America if we don’t win this next election,” she added.

