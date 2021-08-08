Tottenham hope to sign Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez on 71million contract





Tottenham are pushing to finalize the transfer of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez after indicating he is ready to respect the club’s 71million valuation, sources have told ESPN. Spurs and Arsenal are among the clubs following Martinez in hopes of making a deal with Inter, who are under pressure to offload players amid financial losses resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. – Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN + (US only)

– Transfer window talking points: better shots, bigger shocks It is understood that Spurs believe they have agreed to a fee in principle, but sources close to Inter have dismissed suggestions they were ready to approve a transfer. The situation was complicated by the pursuit of Romelu Lukaku by Chelsea. Inter have already seen Achraf Hakimi join Paris Saint-Germain and have also agreed a $ 115million fee with Chelsea for Lukaku. Lukaku’s departure will spark fury among Inter fans and the club will have to make the difficult decision to escalate tensions further by allowing Lukaku’s strike partner to leave. It is unclear whether the departures of Hakimi and Lukaku will be enough to relieve the financial pressure from Chinese Inter owners Suning. They are also listening to offers for the club as a whole after Chinese President Xi Jinping urged investors in the country to focus their efforts on domestic activities. Spurs privately insist that the club’s pursuit of a striker this summer is an effort to support Harry Kane and not replace him despite Manchester City’s desire to sign the England captain. Tottenham have so far shown no willingness to negotiate with City, who at this stage are refusing to offer the 150m it would take for President Daniel Levy to consider doing business. Sources have also suggested that new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo wants his team to play with two forwards this season.

