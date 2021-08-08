Starmer denounces government chaos over exam replacements

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has warned that chaos and incompetence in government has created additional stress for school and college students as they wait for exam results.

Tens of thousands of students in England will receive their A-level and GCSE results this month after exams are canceled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

Students will be assigned grades determined by teachers, rather than exams, with students only assessed on what they were taught during the pandemic.

Sir Keir said Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson did not act early enough to ensure that results operations run smoothly this summer.

The education ministry said a rigorous system to ensure fair grades had been put in place.

Sir Keir said: I have vivid memories of the day I got my level A results of pressure, nerves and worry that my whole path could be determined by what was on that sheet of paper.

It frustrates me enormously that this great moment of the week in the lives of so many young people is risked by the chaos and incompetence at the top of this government.

Labor has set a series of tests for the government to complete, including a next step guarantee for students to advance after their results.

The opposition called on the government to work with universities, colleges and employers to make sure young people can pass after they get their grades.

Labor has also demanded a functioning appeal system and support for teachers and education officials.

Sir Keir said: This abject refusal by Boris Johnson to take control has created enormous additional stress for students and created injustice in the assessment process.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson hopes this year’s results process runs smoother than in previous years (Stefan Rousseau / PA)

The young people and our dedicated educational staff have worked incredibly hard, but they have been disappointed time and time again by Boris Johnson’s failure to stand up for their future.

No youngster should be a loser to the Tory chaos, which is why we ask the Prime Minister to fix this mess his Education Secretary created and pass our three tests so all young people can move on to the next one. stage of their life. .

Students from England, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive their A level and GCSE results the same week in August.

The A and AS level results day is Tuesday August 10 and the GCSE results day is Thursday August 12.

Teachers in England were required to review a range of evidence, including practice exams, lectures and classroom assessments using questions from examination boards, to make decisions on student grades.

Principals were required to submit a personal statement indicating that they believed the grades were accurate.

Schools and colleges have been asked to provide samples of student work to examination boards, along with evidence used to determine the grades of selected students, as part of quality assurance (QA) checks.

Last summer, the scoring fiasco led thousands of A-level students to see their scores downgraded from school estimates by what Mr Johnson called a mutant algorithm, before Ofqual does not announce a U-turn.

This year, no algorithm will be used to moderate the grades.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Education said: We recognize the unprecedented challenges that pupils and students have faced over the past year and a half, and we are working with Ofqual, universities and other providers. for months to ensure that as many students as possible can progress.

This includes putting in place a rigorous system to ensure fair grades, and this week we have adjusted the cap on medicine and dentistry places so that more students than ever have the opportunity to study these courses as a student. 2021.

A record number of students have applied to college this year and are taking the next steps in their lives towards an exciting and rewarding career after an extraordinary and challenging time. Ucas, the admissions service, predicts that over 80% of people will enter their first choice of college.

Examinations are the best form of assessment, but in the absence of them this year, no one is better placed to judge the abilities of young people than their teachers, who see them day in and day out.

Teachers rated several assignments, in turn giving students multiple opportunities to show what they know and to do their best.