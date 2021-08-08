Spike outside Java begins to be warned, Adhie Massardi: Joko Widodo’s regime makes Covid a joke





August 8, 2021

JAKARTA – Amid the various criticisms over the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, Clean Indonesia Movement (GIB) coordinator Adhie Massardi spoke of President Joko Widodo’s warning. It is, for him, a reminder of what the public warned at the start of Covid-19. Warnings or warnings from President Joko Widodo regarding the potential peak of Covid-19 outside the island of Java are starting to sound like wind. Around this time, precisely in early 2020, pundits, pundits and academics called on the government to seriously prevent the potential entry of the deadly virus that was spreading in Wuhan, China. However, the warnings given were ignored. Even the officials happily made a joke of the big problem. Starting to say it’s too hot in Indonesia, the bureaucracy is complicated for the virus to get in, so the virus will die on its own. Since the start of 2020, experts have warned that the Chinese communist virus Covid-19 will destroy the world. But Joko Widodo’s regime made a joke of Covid, he told editorial staff on Sunday (8/8). Meanwhile, so far, public warnings have also been ignored. The government continues to make large budgets which are prone to corruption and are not well targeted. On the one hand, workers from China also continue to be imported. Now tens of thousands of people have died, the world is isolating the Republic of Indonesia, he continued, quoted by RMOL. President Joko Widodo briefly explained that there are five provinces that have the potential to experience a peak in Covid-19. Namely East Kalimantan (Kaltim), North Sumatra (Sumut), Papua, West Sumatra (West Sumatra) and the Riau Islands. “I see these conservative figures, which were 5 provinces which were high on August 5 yesterday, East Kalimantan, there were 22,529 active cases, North Sumatra 21,876 cases, Papua 14,989 cases, West Sumatra 14,496 cases, Riau Islands 13 958 cases Thursday., “President Jokowi said in a video on behalf of the presidential secretariat which was viewed on Sunday (8/8). (rmol.id/ima) Read also: The government must be firm, ban NGOs that refuse to be transparent about funding sources and their use.

