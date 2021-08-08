Jokowi advises the younger generation to take an interest in farming, here’s the reason





HAI-Online.com – Speaking of the dream profession of today’s young people, of course what you can imagine are popular professions such as businessmen or creators of digital media content. However, according to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, the younger generation must add a desired profession, namely professional farmers. The reason turned out to be quite simple. President Joko Widodo explained that currently the majority of farmers in Indonesia are 45 and over. Therefore, Jokowi wants the younger generation to be more interested in becoming farmers. Also Read: Need To Know Turns Out There Is A Good Time To Drink Coffee “We need to make the younger generation more interested in becoming farmers. Due to the total number of Indonesian farmers, up to 71% are aged 45 and over. While those under 45 are 29%, ”Jokowi said during a virtual speech at the Opening of Farmer Training and Agricultural Extension which was broadcast on the Ministry of Agriculture’s YouTube BPPSDMP, Friday (6/8/2021). “Farmers must become a promising profession, a profession that brings prosperity,” he said. Also Read: Jerinx Officially Becomes Suspect In Adam Deni Threat Case, Bini’s Business Destroyed! On this occasion, Jokowi also revealed that almost all sectors recorded negative growth in 2020 except for the agricultural sector which saw positive growth of 1.75%. Likewise, in the first quarter of 2021, the agricultural sector returned to positive growth of 2.95%. “And the well-being of farmers must be able to increase significantly. The government will continue to strive to make the agricultural sector profitable,” Jokowi said. “The improvement of professionalism and competitiveness must be improved. Farmers and farmer groups don’t just have to go upstream, not just on the farm. I have said it many times, ”he said. Also read: UNESCO protests ignored, Indonesian government continues to build Jurrasic Park on Komodo Island In addition, Jokowi recalled, competition between agricultural products is currently occurring between countries. “For Indonesian farmers to be competitive. They must be competitive in technical skills, must be competitive in the use of technology and be competitive in business and management models,” he said. This article was published on Kompas.com with the title “Jokowi: We need to make the younger generation more interested in becoming farmers “ PROMO CONTENT







