Britain needs big ideas for big problems, but its leaders don’t seem to have them | Isabelle hardman

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer both traveled to Scotland last week on two-day trips meant to show the two leaders have important things to say about the union and the big issues facing the UK. On the surface, Starmer had a more successful visit: unlike Johnson, he didn’t decide to throw his own show on the Edinburgh fringes with the kind of jokes that would drain even smaller venues than the secure event. Covid this year is organizing. Prime ministers sneer that Margaret Thatcher is giving Britain an early start to decarbonising by shutting down so many coal mines is the only thing anyone will want remember of this incursion north of the border. Again, the only thing to note that Starmer managed to say was that he believed Labor should be proud of what Tony Blair, the only Labor politician to win an election for the party since the 1970s, had achieved. This could appeal to some in his movement, but it is not something radical.

Both men have a clear understanding of the major issues facing the country. Neither of them seem able to say anything that remotely matches these challenges. Johnsons climate spokesperson Allegra Stratton did the heavy lifting on the need for governments to be much more ambitious in the run-up to the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, but she also found herself drawn into making her own show on the sidelines of a woman with a monologue. on how it’s not that easy to be green. While Stratton has been outspoken about the problems with the electric car charging network for a family like his, Johnson’s contribution to the debate has been to make everyone angry at the damage his own party has done to communities. mining in the 1980s.

It’s not just the climate, however. Johnson recently spent a week focusing on crime and Starmer tried to improve the way Labor talks about it. Both saw the poll showing it is one of the biggest issues for voters after health care. Again, the two only responded with a small offer. Johnsons’ crime strategy was thin and ridiculed by police chiefs like a gimmick. It included policies that have been around since the dawn of political gadgets, including greater visibility for people serving community sentences and an appointed police officer for each ward. It’s a wonder that another stock nonsense policy, stating that homeowners who defend their properties from burglars will have better legal protection, hasn’t, too. Despite repeated promises to better support victims, the government has yet to say how it will fund policies that will make rapists more likely to be brought to justice, nor has it responded to activists’ calls for better legislation preventing digital strip searches of victims. Then there’s a leveling, which Johnson recently tried to turn from a nebulous concept into part of his political heritage. The slogan for his fringe show here would have hilarious consequences, as everyone came out of their big upgrade speech, no more aware of what that meant, only that the prime minister thinks it’s important and good for it. the prosperous regions of the south of England as well as the sieges of the north and the Midlands.

What is going on? Why is everything so small? Johnson’s political career has been wrapped around great moments, from Brexit to Covid. He is not a politician who likes the little things; unlike Theresa May, he did not spend years enjoying public service in local government before moving to the national stage. Many commentators have attributed his quip of the coal mines to the fact that he still had the mindset of a columnist capable of making sardonic jokes caught in the spirit in which they are intended. Perhaps he still approaches politics the same way as a journalist who gives himself the luxury of reporting problems without having the responsibility of having to figure out how to solve them and then implement that solution.

His government colleagues still believe Johnson is ambitious for radical thinking. He recently had the cabinet sit down and gave them a talk on ambition. A minister who was there paraphrased it this way: He said, you are unbelievably powerful, but sometimes you don’t realize how powerful you are because it is easy to get locked into the confines of the Whitehall machine. Now you have the power. Let’s go out and use it. Climate change was one of the things he listed and the big infrastructure projects.

If he relies on his ministers to come up with big ideas, he must teach them even more. And figuring out how to deal with one of the biggest bottlenecks he didn’t think to mention when talking about locked up politicians: the Treasury.

It was the Treasury that was responsible for this thin leveling discourse. A cabinet minister observes: They had hoped they had enough to pull out the upgrade white paper and make the big speech, but they ended up giving just a little speech. Everything is taking longer than they expected. It doesn’t make sense to put stuff in a big plan that the treasury keeps blocking. This minister and many others accuse Chancellor Rishi Sunak and his colleagues of delaying policies, pushing back request after request for policy funding with the not unreasonable response that it is subject to expenditure review. But Johnson should know that the fall spending review won’t suddenly bring a cornucopia of exciting, well-funded policies. He has clashed with Sunak several times already over the cost of big ideas as well as more modest policies and the Chancellor is determined to win more battles and limit spending in the months to come. The question of the climate crisis is obviously much more difficult than whether the public or indeed Johnsons colleagues will adopt electric cars in the near future. But Stratton was right to point out the problems with the UK charging network for people with long journeys: most motorway service stations have only two charging points, maintained by a single company and are not supported. on weekends which means if you find one broken you are stranded without help.

Once again, this is an example of a government that does not live up to its initially ambitious language: a strategy to build a charging network has taken much longer than expected to be developed. Johnsons advocates point out that Britain still leads plans to ban new gasoline and diesel cars by 2030, while Joe Biden has only set a target of 50% of new vehicles in the United States. United States to be electric on that date. But there is a lot of work to be done before this ban seems realistic.

Then there is the difficult conversation with the electorate as everyone in government deflects on the cost of the green measures needed to reduce emissions from domestic housing. Powerful and well-organized backbenchers like Steve Baker are way ahead of ministers in their reflection on how the price of green boilers will descend with the audience. They are ready to talk about it, but so far the ministers are not.

There’s no real pressure on the climate or anything from Starmer. The Labor leader fell into the same trap as Johnson in thinking that because he spoke about something in a speech or an interview he is definitely taking it seriously. But what green policy has Labor unveiled in recent months that has worried the Conservatives? Nothing. Even Ed Miliband had more success with his energy policies when he was a Labor leader, forcing David Cameron to propose an energy price cap in response to his own bill freeze proposals.

Johnson is fortunate to have Starmer, who was supposed to give a big speech on the vision earlier this year but ended up generally agreeing with the government but in a peculiar and disappointed voice. They appreciate the differences in their personalities, but the two are more alike than they admit. They have spent two amazing years working, tackling some of the biggest problems a leader can imagine. But both appear to be on their last legs, suggesting in the things they say that the challenges this country faces are quite small and easy to solve.

Isabel Hardman is associate editor of Spectator