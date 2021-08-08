Parliament monsoon session 2021: Narendra Modi’s government aims to pass more bills in Rajya Sabha amid opposition protests





New Delhi, August 8: With the monsoon session entering its final week from Monday, the government has listed four finance ministry related bills for adoption at the Rajya Sabha in order to gain parliamentary approval. According to Monday’s business list, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will propose the Courts Reform Bill of 2021, which seeks to amend the Cinematograph Act of 1952, the Customs Act of 1962, the Law on Indian Airports Authority 1994, Trademarks Act 1999 and Plant Variety Protection and Farmers’ Rights Act 2001. It will also propose the adoption of the bill amending the bill on general insurance (nationalization) of 2021. These two bills were adopted by the Lok sabha. The Appropriation Bill (No.4), 2021 and the Appropriation Bill (No.3), 2021, pending in the upper house since last week, will also be moved. The government rushed through eight bills through the house in 3 hours 25 minutes, amid the opposition alleging the government is undermining Parliament, and the government blames the opposition for the deadlock and fails to resolve not the problem. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribe) Order (Amendment) Bill, The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, The Essential Defense Services Bill, 2021, The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Deposit Insurance and The Credit Guarantee (Amendment) Bill 2021, The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill 2021, The Airports Code Bill 2021 Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Amendment) and the Domestic Ships Bill, 2021 were passed. The third week’s work increased by 24.20 percent corresponding to the previous week, while 21.36 hours were lost. During the debates, opposition members attempted to raise issues related to farm laws, the Pegasus spy line, and the fuel hike, but were not authorized by the president. Congressman Deepender Hooda asserted that “when you take the name of the farmers in the house, the microphone is turned off”. The leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted on Sunday: “Prime Minister @narendramodi seems to have lost his nerves. Why does he not want to answer questions in Parliament? “The opposition parties are ready for talks in Parliament, but @ BJP4India Govt is blocking the process so that the truth does not reach the people.” But the government claims that the opposition is raising a “non-problem”.Monsoon session of Parliament: Narendra Modi’s government passes 8 bills this week in Rajya Sabha, opposition protest continues. The opposition wants the government to allow discussion on the spy line, farm laws and fuel price hikes under Rule 267. However, the government says on the spy line, only clarifications may be requested after the minister’s statement while he is on agricultural laws. a short discussion has been allowed in the House, but the opposition is not ready to discuss it before discussing the Pegasus issue. (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on August 08, 2021 at 6:31 p.m. IST. For more information and updates on Politics, World, Sports, Entertainment, and Lifestyle , connect to our website Latestly.com).

