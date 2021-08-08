Rishi Sunak warned of risk of handing over funds to ‘terrorist regime’ as Belarus obtains 720 million IMF loan facility

Belarusian democracy activists have accused Britain and other Western countries of hypocrisy after waving through a potentially $ 1 billion ($ 720 million) global financial support program to the tyrannical regime of the country.

It emerged that the day before Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Tuesday and promised we are all on your side, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a plan $ 650 billion ($ 469 billion) emergency plan to help countries struggling to cope with the economic impact of the pandemic.

Belarus and its de facto dictator Alexander Lukashenko are in principle entitled to 0.14% of the envelope equivalent to around $ 1 billion and activists have accused Britain of failing to back up its words with action by failing to to ensure that the funds do not reach the emboldened and brutal Belarusian regime.

The call for the funding suspension was backed by an all-party group of MPs and peers led by Labor MP Tony Lloyd, who wrote to Chancellor Rishi Sunak warning him that if the funds get to the Belarusian government, they will go in the hands of a terrorist regime.

The Professional Union of Belarusians in Britain, which campaigns against the Lukashenko regime, said: It is immoral that the international community funds the Lukashenko regime when its human rights violations are widely documented and confirmed.

It is hypocritical of Britain and other Western governments to meet and offer words of support to Svietlana Tikhanouskaya, while voting at the IMF to make this funding available to the Lukashenko regime.

The Treasury said on Sunday that the funding program known as Special Drawing Rights or SDRs was designed to be unconditional to help vulnerable countries around the world recover from the pandemic. He added that the UK had already imposed sanctions on Belarus for human rights violations.

The Eastern European country was shocked by protests last year after a contested election widely believed to have been won by Ms Tsikhanouskaya. The ensuing crackdown, which saw the arrest of 35,000 Belarusians, turned into a series of bombings, including the state hijacking of a Ryanair flight in May to arrest an activist from the ‘opposition.

The growing conclusion in Western capitals that Belarus is becoming a rogue nation on the borders of the European Union was highlighted last week when critic Belarusian sprinter Krystina Tsimanouskaya applied for asylum at the Japanese Embassy in Poland. during the Tokyo Olympics after apparently being threatened with retaliation when she reached home. Hours later, it was announced that another opposition activist, Vitali Shishov, had been found hanged in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

The IMF, an international body with a mission to bolster global financial stability, said the new SDR package was intended to boost the global economy by strengthening global currency reserves. It comes into effect on August 23.

Activists and parliamentarians call on Britain and its allies to follow the precedent set in 2019 when the IMF denied Venezuela access to some $ 400 million on the grounds that it failed to recognize its de facto Nicolas Maduro as the country’s legitimate leader in the wake of a hotly contested conflict. election.

Britain has already said Mr Lukashenko is in power only because of rigged elections and does not accept the results.

In a letter to Sunak, the all-party parliamentary group on Belarus, made up of nine MPs and peers, called on the Chancellor to prevent IMF funds from reaching the Belarusian government. He said: This IMF money cannot be given to the Lukashenko regime. Lukashenko does not legitimately represent the Belarusian people and he does not act in the interests of the Belarusian people. The money will go into the hands of a terrorist regime that the UK has always condemned.

The Treasury said Britain has appealed to the G7 countries to ensure the $ 650 billion package should be accompanied by transparency and accountability measures. He added that the UK also retains the right to deny individual countries the right to cash out their SDR allocation under so-called voluntary trade agreements.

A Treasury spokesperson said: The UK government is committed to taking action against those responsible for suppressing democracy and we have already taken sanctions against Belarus in response to human rights violations.