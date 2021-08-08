Politics
Rishi Sunak warned of risk of handing over funds to ‘terrorist regime’ as Belarus obtains 720 million IMF loan facility
Belarusian democracy activists have accused Britain and other Western countries of hypocrisy after waving through a potentially $ 1 billion ($ 720 million) global financial support program to the tyrannical regime of the country.
It emerged that the day before Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Tuesday and promised we are all on your side, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a plan $ 650 billion ($ 469 billion) emergency plan to help countries struggling to cope with the economic impact of the pandemic.
Belarus and its de facto dictator Alexander Lukashenko are in principle entitled to 0.14% of the envelope equivalent to around $ 1 billion and activists have accused Britain of failing to back up its words with action by failing to to ensure that the funds do not reach the emboldened and brutal Belarusian regime.
The call for the funding suspension was backed by an all-party group of MPs and peers led by Labor MP Tony Lloyd, who wrote to Chancellor Rishi Sunak warning him that if the funds get to the Belarusian government, they will go in the hands of a terrorist regime.
The Professional Union of Belarusians in Britain, which campaigns against the Lukashenko regime, said: It is immoral that the international community funds the Lukashenko regime when its human rights violations are widely documented and confirmed.
It is hypocritical of Britain and other Western governments to meet and offer words of support to Svietlana Tikhanouskaya, while voting at the IMF to make this funding available to the Lukashenko regime.
The Treasury said on Sunday that the funding program known as Special Drawing Rights or SDRs was designed to be unconditional to help vulnerable countries around the world recover from the pandemic. He added that the UK had already imposed sanctions on Belarus for human rights violations.
The Eastern European country was shocked by protests last year after a contested election widely believed to have been won by Ms Tsikhanouskaya. The ensuing crackdown, which saw the arrest of 35,000 Belarusians, turned into a series of bombings, including the state hijacking of a Ryanair flight in May to arrest an activist from the ‘opposition.
The growing conclusion in Western capitals that Belarus is becoming a rogue nation on the borders of the European Union was highlighted last week when critic Belarusian sprinter Krystina Tsimanouskaya applied for asylum at the Japanese Embassy in Poland. during the Tokyo Olympics after apparently being threatened with retaliation when she reached home. Hours later, it was announced that another opposition activist, Vitali Shishov, had been found hanged in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.
The IMF, an international body with a mission to bolster global financial stability, said the new SDR package was intended to boost the global economy by strengthening global currency reserves. It comes into effect on August 23.
Activists and parliamentarians call on Britain and its allies to follow the precedent set in 2019 when the IMF denied Venezuela access to some $ 400 million on the grounds that it failed to recognize its de facto Nicolas Maduro as the country’s legitimate leader in the wake of a hotly contested conflict. election.
Britain has already said Mr Lukashenko is in power only because of rigged elections and does not accept the results.
In a letter to Sunak, the all-party parliamentary group on Belarus, made up of nine MPs and peers, called on the Chancellor to prevent IMF funds from reaching the Belarusian government. He said: This IMF money cannot be given to the Lukashenko regime. Lukashenko does not legitimately represent the Belarusian people and he does not act in the interests of the Belarusian people. The money will go into the hands of a terrorist regime that the UK has always condemned.
The Treasury said Britain has appealed to the G7 countries to ensure the $ 650 billion package should be accompanied by transparency and accountability measures. He added that the UK also retains the right to deny individual countries the right to cash out their SDR allocation under so-called voluntary trade agreements.
A Treasury spokesperson said: The UK government is committed to taking action against those responsible for suppressing democracy and we have already taken sanctions against Belarus in response to human rights violations.
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/uk/belarus-lukashenko-chancellor-imf-loan-treasury-hypocrisy-1141198
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]