Hit! Jokowi grants Bahlil deputy investment minister





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) promulgated a presidential regulation (perpres) on the Ministry of Investment and a presidential regulation on the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM). The two regulations, which were signed on July 29, 2021, regulate the post of Deputy Minister of Investment as well as that of Deputy Director of BPKM. In Presidential Decree 63 of 2021, Article 2 of Chapter I stipulates that the Ministry of Investment is assisted by a Deputy Minister in accordance with the appointment of the President. Deputy ministers are appointed and removed by the president, in addition to the fact that the Wamen are subordinate and accountable to the minister. The deputy minister’s mission is to assist the minister in carrying out the implementation of the ministry’s functions. The scope of the wamen’s functions includes assisting the minister in formulating and / or implementing ministry policies, assisting the minister in coordinating and delivering strategic policies between organizational units for positions of middle or higher management or level I within the ministry. In addition, Jokowi released Presidential Regulation number 64 of 2021 regarding BKPM. The regulations state that there is a deputy head in the organizational structure of the BKPM. Then, BKPM consists of the chief, deputy chief, main secretariat, deputy for investment planning, deputy for strategic investment endorsement, deputy for investment climate development, deputy for investment promotion, deputy for cooperation. in investment matters, investment services assistant, investment assistant Implementation control, and investment IT assistant. Then in the second part, it is stated that the chief has the task of leading and being responsible for the implementation of the duties and functions of the BKPM, and the chief is held by the minister of investment. Then in the third part the deputy head reports to the minister / director and is accountable to him, the deputy head is held by the deputy minister. The Deputy Minister of Investment / Deputy Chief has the task of assisting the Minister / Chief in the implementation of the duties and functions of the BKPM. Currently, the post of Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM is held by Bahlil Lahadalia. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (friends)



