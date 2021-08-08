Bilawal promises to wipe out the next general election





QUETTA:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that his party would form government across the country after winning the next general election.

“A Jiyala (a pillar of the PPP) would lead the next government of Balochistan as chief minister,” said the descendant of the Bhutto dynasty, addressing an exclusive party function in Quetta.

The function was held at Jattak House on Sariab Road in connection with prominent politicians from different political parties joining the PPP.

They included former Chief Minister of Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri and former Federal Minister Gen (ret’d) Abdul Qadir Baloch.

Also read: Bilawal fires salvo at PML-N, PTI for ‘Kashmir U-turn’

Other personalities who have announced their membership in the PPP include former MPA and former provincial minister Col (ret) Younus Changezi, former MPA member and former provincial minister Nawab Muhammad Khan Shahwani, former MPA Kishwar Jattak, l former nazim of Naseerabad district Sardar Changez Sasoli, former central leader of BNP Sardar Imran Bangalzai, former chairman of Khuzdar district council Mir Abdul Rehman Zehri, former head of PML-N Nawab Sherbaz Nosherwani, Mir Irfan Kurd , former provincial minister Agha Irfan Karim Ahmadzai, Mir Ghazi Khan Pendrani and Syed Abbas Shah.

Bilawal observed that the people of Balochistan are energetic and courageous, and that the relationship between the PPP and the people of Balochistan goes back three generations.

“[The people of Balochistan] had supported Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and made history, ”he added.

“The historical bond was further strengthened when the people of Balochistan sided with Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. After his martyrdom, they again sided with [former] President Asif Ali Zardari and now they would be my strength.

The PPP chairman noted that a new generation is entering the political fray.

“I want to make history with the youth of Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.”

Bilawal said the PPP – by handing over the National Finance Commission (NFC) award to the provinces – had ensured that “historic injustices” could be righted.

He added that his party also adopted the 18th Amendment to “fulfill Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s dream of delegating power and giving the right to self-government to the provinces”.

He said that one of the fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution ensured that the inhabitants of this province where the nature reserves had been discovered would be the first to benefit from them.

The PPP chairman claimed that his father, former President Zardari, had provided the Benazir Income Support Program with financial assistance to impoverished women and increased wages and pensions, including those of the armed forces.

Read also: Bilawal castigates his political rivals

Bilawal claimed that while Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “puppet and ineligible” government was established after that of Nawaz Sharif, both had usurped the will of the people.

He added that the PTI and PML-N were both trying to infringe on human rights.

“They agree to undermine the 18th Amendment and remove the NFC price. They only see our islands, our coasts and our resources, but they don’t see the people. There is only one party, the PPP, which knows how to defend your rights.

Bilawal, while referring to the Quetta explosion in 2016, said the people of Balochistan have faced many hardships. “Lawyers were martyred here five years ago, but so far they have not received justice. “

He congratulated the leaders, dignitaries and workers who had joined the party and reiterated his commitment to the rights of the people of Balochistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2314609/bilawal-vows-to-clean-sweep-next-general-elections-across-pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos