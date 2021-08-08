Bob Stannard: Now Republicans Are Trying To Steal Our Democracy





This commentary is from Bob Stannard of Manchester, author, musician and former lawmaker and state lobbyist.

Donald Trump lost the fair and square 2020 election. The only label this morally bankrupt man cannot handle is the loser. He thinks he has to win at all costs. The price of its defeat may well be our democracy.

Through his bank of lawyers, Trump filed 62 state and federal complaints in hopes of overturning the presidential election results. He failed every attempt, making him a 63-time loser (including his loss to Joe Biden).

Even though he did not win any election challenges, he continued to question the legitimacy of the elections. The fact that the 2020 election was arguably the most scrutinized and fairest election in our history hasn’t stopped him from declaring that the presidency has been stolen from him. It wasn’t, but he started to say yes.

He continued to push what has come to be known as The Big Lie to the point that his cult followers have come to believe The Big Lie is true. He went so far as to incite an insurgency on January 6, 2021, in the hope of staging a coup and ironically stealing the election from Joe Biden; the legitimately elected president.

Did Trump really care about his victory or was it little more than a distraction from another legal loss by filing his tax returns in Congress? It’s hard to say, but there’s a good chance that’s what he’s up to. This man never cared about anyone or anything other than himself.

He seems to have found his place with the endless begging and crawling email bombardment for money (the only other thing that interests him). He has managed to raise tens of millions of dollars from fools more than willing to hand their hard-earned money over to a consummate con artist.

Interestingly enough, as soon as the election results were released, the Republican Party saw an opportunity. They made the decision to stick with the pony they had attached their cart to. They bought the Trump hook, line and sinker either out of fear of retaliation or out of luck to capitalize on his Big Lie.

Seventeen Republican-controlled states have now implemented 22 laws designed to do one and only one thing: prevent people from voting. Or to be more precise, prevent minorities from voting because they are more likely to vote Democratic.

You might ask: why would a political party want to deny voters the right to vote? Only one Republican President, George W. Bush, has won the popular vote in America since 1988. It is only one Republican candidate in over 30 years that has captured the hearts and minds of Americans.

The only way Republicans can win is to cheat. They have shown that they will stop at nothing to win the next election in 2022. They restrict the vote, gerrymandering, shamelessly promote the Big Lie and offer nothing more than propaganda against solid ideas. for the future of our country.

We have heard little from them about their plan to improve the lives of Americans. Instead, they seem to be defending more and more tax cuts for those who don’t need them, denying that our climate is changing and claiming that Covid-19 is a hoax and that Dr Fauci is the enemy. .

I understand. Once you’ve made the decision to buy from a corrupt, morally bankrupt liar, there is no turning back. Today’s GOP is not the party of Bob Stafford and Jim Jeffords. It’s 100% party time for Donald Trump, a man who stiffens his contractors, sleeps with pornstars while his wife feeds his baby and lies as easily as you and I breathe.

Many Americans have wondered what happened to us and the answer is really very simple. We have become complacent. Many Americans do not vote. Many would rather believe lies than the truth. Many would believe the National Enquirer to be gospel, but describe The New York Times as fake news (another mantra created by the defeated and failed president).

Many people believe that the propaganda is being perpetrated against our nation by foreign adversaries against our own free press. You may recall that when former President Trump met Putin in Helsinki, Trump disowned more than a dozen U.S. intelligence agencies and trusted Putin instead. I have no doubt that there were Republicans who were as mortified as the rest of us by his actions, but instead of speaking, they sat in silence.

And this silence is deafening now. It is time for those who refuse to believe lies to be heard and to break the silence.

The so-called theft that Trump and his supporters have been shouting about is bogus. The real theft is happening in full view today and is promulgated by the Republican Party and its leader, Donald Trump. The only hope for this country is that each of us will vote and vote and vote until we can overcome the lies and the restrictions placed on us. It’s time to dress up and get in the game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vtdigger.org/2021/08/08/bob-stannard-now-republicans-are-trying-to-steal-our-democracy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos