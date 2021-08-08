Iraq hands Turkey official invitation to Baghdad regional summit





Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has invited Turkish President Erdogan to a regional summit that is expected to bring together Iranian and Saudi leaders.

Iraqi Foreign Minister handed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan an official invitation to participate in a key regional leaders summit that aims to bring together representatives from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Iran. Fuad Hussein handed the invitation on behalf of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Sunday, a source told The New Arabs service in Arabic, adding that Baghdad had already received a number of positive responses. Hussein will travel to Tehran in the next two days to deliver an invitation to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and discuss Iraqi security issues as well as bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq. Sources in the Iraqi foreign ministry had previously told the New Arab that Iraqi officials were planning a summit at the end of the month in an effort to dispel regional tensions. Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi has appointed a committee, headed by Senior Under-Secretary Nizar Al-Khairallah, to work on preparations for the summit, which sources say will be held in Baghdad in late August or early September and will bring together representatives from Iran. , Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Jordan, in addition to officials of the Syrian regime and representatives of the European Union. Al-Kadhimi recently told a group of reporters in Washington that Iraq would seek to play a greater role in bringing regional powers together. The agenda will address security issues, as well as political and economic stability. Iraq hosted a tripartite summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II in Baghdad in June, posing as a regional facilitator. Iraqi Defense Minister Jumaa Inad arrived in Cairo on Saturday to meet with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, according to an official Iraqi statement. Planning Minister Khaled Battal Al-Najm on Tuesday delivered a written letter from Al-Kadhimi to the Emir of Kuwait, Prince Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, which included an invitation to attend the conference, according to the Iraqi news agency. Political disputes between Saudi Arabia and Iran have escalated in recent years, leading to what some analysts have defined as a “cold war”. Iraq has sought to play the role of peacemaker between regional and international powers, including the United States, Saudi Arabia and Iran.

