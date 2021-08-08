Opinion: Rule of law pushes back Trump’s big lie





The latest example is a Colorado federal judge who sanctioned two attorneys for “echoing and repeating election-rigging conspiracy theories” and noted that these allegations “are extraordinarily serious, and if accepted as true by any one. large numbers of people, are the stuff of which violent insurgencies are made. This decision is important in itself. It could also have broader implications for those who continue to baselessly spread the “big lie” – including former President Donald Trump himself.

U.S. magistrate judge N. Reid Neureiter’s decision to sanction lawyers on Tuesday stems from a lawsuit they filed in December, which draws from the same playbook as the 60 failed cases Trump and his allies have. used to try to advance the “big lie” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

In this particular case, the two attorneys filed a lawsuit on behalf of all registered voters in the United States, falsely claiming that officials in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin had engaged in a “massive conspiracy” with tech companies to interfere with the election. The plaintiffs have asked a Colorado federal court to declare the “actions of several state legislatures, municipalities and state courts in the conduct of the 2020 election” as “legal nullities,” and requested a total of $ 160 billion. dollars in damages. The court, like so many across the country dealing with similar cases, dismissed the lawsuit on numerous grounds and dismissed these bizarre allegations of voter fraud.

Judge Neureiter has now imposed penalties on the two lawyers, ordering them to pay the legal fees of the defendants. In enacting the sanctions, Neureiter cited a powerful opinion from Judge Stephanos Bibas (a person appointed by Trump) when he rejected a similar effort by the former president’s campaign to stop the certification of Pennsylvania election results in November. 2020, writing: not do it. Charges require specific allegations and then evidence. We have neither here. “

This is why this case is so important: It reminds us that democracy is not defenseless. The body politic has an immune system, and that is the rule of law. The legal system will respond to baseless allegations of electoral fraud, and our democracy will not be undermined without a serious fight. As Neureiter makes clear, with a law license comes many privileges, but with that privilege comes a responsibility, particularly “the sworn obligation of every lawyer … not to abuse that privilege by making factual allegations without first conducting a reasonable investigation into the validity of those allegations. “And this responsibility, we would say, is only exacerbated when making allegations that strike at the very heart of our democracy.

The decision isn’t just important to the two Colorado attorneys, who will hopefully think twice before filing another complaint without independently investigating the facts. It also sends an important message to other lawyers and their clients, as well as to the general public. As the court explained, “Sanctions are needed to deter the filing of frivolous and politically motivated lawsuits like this in the future.”

This decision is not the only one of its kind. In March, the Arizona Republican Party and its lawyers were ordered by the court to pay the Secretary of State more than $ 18,000 in attorney fees after a judge ruled the lawsuit, which challenged the claims. election results, baseless and lacking in good faith. After a Minneapolis attorney filed a lawsuit to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in at least five states, U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg ruled it was so flawed the attorney should be referred to the Grievance Committee for possible disciplinary action. Boasberg noted that “when a lawyer seeks to target processes at the heart of our democracy, the Committee may well conclude that it is required to act with far more diligence and good faith than is required. had here. Then there is Rudy Giuliani. Trump’s personal lawyer is said to be “on the verge of bankruptcy” after being suspended from practicing law in New York State by an appeals court for making “manifestly false and misleading statements” about the 2020 election. Her law degree was also suspended in Washington, DC. And the list goes on and on.

Lawyers will continue to be held accountable by the rule of law, along with the rest of the legal profession, but what about the clients who inspired them and sought their services? Former President Donald Trump repeated lies that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen,” which led to the deadly attack on the United States Capitol on January 6. the same day.

Trump should be worried about the sanctions being imposed on Colorado, because it is a reminder that the legal system has an eye on him – and others who have been spreading his campaign lies without merit. He is also personally at risk of civil liability in a series of federal lawsuits against him and others, as the organization we help run, the United States Democracy Center, explained in a recent amicus brief in these cases. And Trump could also face a criminal investigation for his post-election shenanigans, both federally and at the hands of prosecutors in places like Georgia. There, intrepid Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis investigates his alleged solicitation of state officials to disregard legitimate election results. In the meantime, Trump continues to peddle his electoral lies, demonstrating a lack of remorse that is relevant in civil and criminal proceedings.

There does not seem to be any shame among those who continue to spread the electoral lie – even at the risk of being punished by the courts. Colorado’s decision this week is the latest step in imposing consequences on those who undermine our democracy. The justice system must remain determined to ensure that they are not allowed to continue. From what we’ve seen, they certainly won’t stop on their own. Fortunately, the rule of law turns out to be on the side of accountability.

