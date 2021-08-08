Caring and sharing to help Indonesians in need during the pandemic

Indonesia continues its fight against the novel coronavirus which has claimed the lives of at least 104,010 citizens since the deadly virus hit the country in March 2020.

As of August 6, 2021, the total number of confirmed cases in Indonesia was 3,607,863 while there had been 39,532 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to government data.

Despite the country’s high infection rate, the number of people recovering from COVID-19 rose to 2,996,478 on Friday (August 6) from that of July 12, 2021 which had been recorded at 2,084,724.

Government data has revealed that at least 507,375 people with COVID-19 syndrome remain hospitalized.

Faced with this difficult situation, President Joko Widodo has repeatedly called on the whole nation to strengthen the spirit of “gotong royong” (mutual cooperation) within the communities.

The government cannot work alone to deal with the impacts of this global COVID-19 pandemic on public health and the economy. Instead, through the spirit of the “gotong royong”, community members help each other.

President Joko Widodo’s calls to care more about each other during the COVID-19 pandemic have received positive responses from various segments of society as a whole.

Indonesia’s top YouTuber and Film Actor, Baim Wong, for example, has been actively involved in a compassion and sharing movement since the early days of this COVID-19 pandemic.

As can be seen from the videos that his official youtube channel “Baim Paula” posts regularly, Baim Wong helps so many ordinary people like ojek (motorcycle taxi) drivers and street vendors as they are part of those suffering from the impacts of COVID. -19 pandemic.

Mutual aid and sharing movements have also been led by businesses and parliamentarians.

In July this year, publicly traded tire maker PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk and Endeavor Peaceful Indonesia (UID) Foundation donated two thousand tons of liquid oxygen to the Ministry of Health to bolster Indonesia’s efforts. to deal with a wave of COVID-19 cases.

The Cipto Mangunkusumo Public Hospital (RSCM) in central Jakarta has become the first recipient of the donated oxygen, as posted on the official website of the Indonesian Ministry of Health.

During the first phase, 20 tons of liquid oxygen was supplied to RSCM, which is known as Indonesia’s national reference center for public hospitals and leading hospital education.

The symbolic handing over of the donation was made by the President Director of Gajah Tunggal Sugeng Rahardjo and the Director of the UID Foundation, Handaka Santosa, to the President and Director of RSCM Lies Dina Liastuti in a ceremony on July 12.

According to the ministry, for the later phases, some 200 tons of liquid oxygen were distributed monthly to hospitals in shortage of medical oxygen in the islands of Java and Bali.

Jakarta-based Al Azhar Youth Leaders Institute (AYLI) boss Sariat Arifia praised companies and organizations that have supported the Indonesian government in meeting a significant demand for medical oxygen to save people. COVID-19 patients.

“I reiterate President Joko Widodo’s call for the importance of fostering the spirit of ‘gotong royong’ or mutual cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 as it is the key to fighting the pandemic,” said Arifia told ANTARA.

To that end, the contribution of publicly traded tire maker PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk and other companies to the government’s efforts to ensure the availability of oxygen for COVID-19 patients was commendable.

“The government cannot work alone to tackle the spread of COVID-19. Stop debating and criticizing. Instead, please do and share whatever we have to help fight the pandemic Indonesia needs it now, “Arifia said.

Lawmakers representing the Islam-based Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) are also joining the compassion and sharing movement to ease the burden on Indonesians severely affected by the impacts of the pandemic.

They are allowing their August wages to be deducted to help self-isolating COVID-19 patients and households in need.

The deduction from PKS lawmakers’ salaries for the COVID-19 relief program was announced by House of Representatives (DPR) PKS faction leader Jazuli Juwaini in a press release ANTARA received on Sunday.

“The deduction is effective for the August salary. The PKS faction has repeatedly ordered the deduction of the salaries of its members since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Indonesia last year, ”he said.

For this month, the funds would be used to purchase staple foods and meal packages for those suffering the impacts of COVID-19, including self-isolating COVID-19 patients, Juwaini said.

The second wave of coronavirus infections that hit the country in the past two months has left many people seriously suffering. Children are orphaned after their parents succumb to COVID-19, he said.

In the face of this worrying situation, the PKS faction of DPR has repeatedly urged the government to prioritize the safety of people and improve the Indonesian health system and services.

At the same time, the government must also provide and distribute its social assistance programs to those who need it most on the basis of reliable data on beneficiaries, he added.

The PKS central board has also called on all executives in Indonesia to help those suffering from the pandemic, as many of them do not have access to the government’s welfare program.

“Therefore, the PKS faction is once again ordering its lawmakers across Indonesia to let their salaries be deducted,” he said.

The initiative is also part of the party’s social solidarity, empathy and “gotong royong” (mutual cooperation) spirit, as many elements of society as a whole are also showing the same during the pandemic. , did he declare.

