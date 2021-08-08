Stephen M. Young on Taiwan: Reasons for Concern Over China’s Threat to Taiwan

I am worried about Taiwan. That’s right, my dear 38+ wife says I’m a die-hard worrier, and maybe as usual she’s right. But let me share with my readers the reasons for this concern:

Xi Jinping () continued his rhetorical rumblings against the island state, but this is not particularly new. He can’t help it. He set unclear timelines for solving the Taiwan problem and steadily increased the PLA’s capabilities to increase its chances of a successful invasion. There seems to be a cottage industry among American analysts these days to project how and when the People’s Republic might launch an invasion. This is understandable. It helps them earn a living and stimulates debate on an important topic.

The most disturbing sign these days is the systematic and fairly complete destruction of the last vestiges of Hong Kong’s autonomy by Mr. Xi. This despite the solemn promise made almost forty years ago by Deng Xiaoping () to the then British Prime Minister, Maggie Thatcher, to grant the former colony at least fifty years of autonomy after the planned handover of Hong Kong in 1997. Even as Xi consolidates his grip on power on the mainland, he seems poised to wreck the last vestiges of the 1982 agreement. This although it was hailed at the time as a sign that post-Mao China was ready to become a responsible global player after the sinking of the Cultural Revolution.

Xi seems to be in a hurry these days, which is odd, considering he unilaterally declared himself Emperor, sorry, Lifetime Leader. Since Xi is several years younger than me, he should like me to have a good chunk of life ahead of him. Yet he seems to lack that rare quality of patience when it comes to pursuing his political goals.

Consider the evidence. First, Xi and his henchmen have consistently destroyed Hong Kong’s vaunted autonomy over the past year. It is painfully true that for the population of the territory, especially its youth, 2047 is no longer a distant abstraction. This date, it should be remembered, was set when Deng and Thatcher struck their 1982 agreement. Hong Kong’s younger generation has sparked a growing movement in recent years to protest China’s encroachments and demand greater freedom. . Hong Kong Managing Director Carrie Lam (), for whom I once had a great deal of respect, has readily embraced Beijing’s growing demands for what can only be called total sinification (in the narrow sense of control). of the economic and commercial pole.

Perhaps Hong Kong is no longer as important a trade hub as it once was. And yes, a free and vibrant Hong Kong could be seen by Beijing autocrats as a bad example of PRC contiguous territory in southeast China. After all, for years, the people of Guangdong have aimed their TV antennas at Hong Kong for more accurate information as well as better entertainment. But to Beijing’s suspicious rulers, any crack in the facade of total control of opinion and action within the country seems unacceptable.

So why does Hong Kong matter to the 23.5 million people of democratic Taiwan, protected by 90 miles of open water and a robust economy of its own? Well, to begin with, under Deng, Hong Kong was supposed to be a model of autonomy that Taipei would benefit from if it ever voluntarily agreed to reunification with the mainland. So the systematic dismantling of Hong Kong’s freedoms sends a terrible signal of what could be in store for Taipei when Xi turns his stingy eyes east.

Some suggest that the Chinese leadership’s aggressive measures are designed to strengthen his grip on the party and the country he leads. Perhaps he thinks that an outdoor adventure will distract his colleagues and the wider masses from an economy that is starting to slow down, tensions in places like Xinjiang and Tibet, and perhaps also discontent among his superior peers in the face of his imperial ambitions. Even generally cautious, Tokyo signals its concern over the increased threat to Taiwan, rightly considering it to be aimed at its own national interests. After all, Beijing also continues to assert questionable territorial claims to the Senkaku Islands, and possibly other parts of the Japanese island chain.

Xi cannot ignore the growing willingness of the United States to strengthen its commitment to prevent any attempted attack on Taiwan, through arms sales, diplomatic contacts and other measures. Washington realizes that the integrity of US engagements across Asia would be at risk if China recklessly attacks the island state and Washington does not react forcefully. President Biden and his top strategists are focused on this issue and have sent clear signals to Beijing to show more restraint.

I hope my concerns are exaggerated. I studiously follow the proliferating analyzes that highlight the difficulty of any attempt by the PRC to invade my favorite Asian island and then secure a solid beachhead before moving inland. What is even more difficult to imagine, even without outside intervention, is the successful subjugation of the island and its inhabitants, now accustomed to the freedoms of a prosperous young democracy.

In conclusion, I will repeat that I am concerned about China’s current policies. Now is the time to make it even clearer that the United States will not remain neutral if China launches an unprovoked attack on Taiwan. After all, few of us foresaw the rapid and relentless dismantling of Hong Kong autonomy by the impatient and tyrannical Mr. Xi. I say this as the only American diplomat in the past half century to have served as the United States’ representative in Taiwan and Hong Kong. I would love to be wrong. But for now I remain deeply concerned.

Ambassador Stephen M. Young (retired) lived in Kaohsiung as a child over 50 years ago and served four times at AIT: as a young consular officer (1981-82), in as a language student (1989-90), as deputy director (1998-2001) and as director (2006-9). He often visits and writes regularly on Taiwan issues. Young also served as U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan and Consul General in Hong Kong during his 33-year career as a Foreign Service Officer. He holds a BA from Wesleyan University and a PhD from the University of Chicago.