HelpTurkey: hashtag sparks crop war against forest fires ravaging Turkey





It sounded innocent enough: as Turkey burned, ravaged by its deadliest and most devastating forest fires in living memory, #HelpTurkey began popping up on Twitter, supported by sympathetic celebrities and traumatized Turks. However, in a deeply divided country where even minor events spark cultural wars between supporters and opponents of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the hashtag has turned into a scandal, leading to a prosecutor’s investigation. The powerful Turkish leader, unexpectedly facing one of the most serious challenges of his 18-year rule, appeared outraged by the idea that his country needed help, even as the government revealed it no longer had functioning firefighting planes. Photo: AFP In response to that, we can only say one thing: a strong Turkey, Erdogan said after Friday prayers, mentioning a hashtag circulated by his constituents. A terror of lies is spreading from America, Europe and some other places, he said of the #HelpTurkey campaign. Acting on Erdogan’s anger, the prosecutor’s office said it would investigate whether the messages were designed to create anxiety, fear and panic in the public and to humiliate the Turkish government. At around the same time, the media regulator threatened to impose fines on TV stations that continued to broadcast live footage of the fires or broadcast stories that caused public fear and concern. Most stations have complied, downplaying their coverage of a disaster that has killed eight people, destroyed forests across vast swathes of the Mediterranean and Aegean coasts and disrupted the lives of a generation of farmers. The outcry stemmed in part from Erdogan’s proud nationalism and in part from a perception among his opponents that cronyism and corruption were taking hold. Twitter exploded in outrage as he toured the damaged area under heavy police escort, throwing tea bags at residents of a moving bus in the middle of the night as a megaphone announced his presence. Help us, Turkish comedian Enis Arikan posted on Twitter hours after Erdogans visit in a typical #HelpTurkey post. We urgently need planes. We only have one world. In self-defense, the Turkish government is promoting a story that #HelpTurkey is being fanned by fake sock puppet accounts designed to manipulate public opinion.

