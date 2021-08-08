Rachland Nashidik’s Twitter account reported stolen

Merdeka.com – Democratic politician Rachland Nashidik’s Twitter account was reportedly picked up by a stranger. This was revealed by his party partner, Andi Arief, on Sunday (8/8) evening.

Before finding out about her disappearance, merdeka.com had seen Rachland’s latest upload of an analytics link hinting at the relationship. PDIP and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Shortly after the tweet, Rachland’s account was reportedly gone by Andi.

Andi immediately complained to Twitter. In the screenshot uploaded by Andi, Rachland’s Twitter account changes to someone named Leonardo Collin.

Hello @TwitterID please be careful, Rachlan Nashidik’s account @rachlannashidik has just been stolen and renamed. This case can happen to anyone. Please @TwitterID to help restore the account on behalf of the affected person, ”Andi wrote, quoted by merdeka.com.

Hello @TwitterID Attention please, Rachlan Nashidik’s account @rachlannashidik has just been stolen and renamed. This case can happen to anyone. Please @TwitterID help re-establish the account on behalf of the affected individual. pic.twitter.com/VWaZNGoJhU – andi arief (@Andiarief__) August 8, 2021

merdeka.com also attempted to trace the Twitter account to Rachland Nashidik’s name, but it is no longer there. Rachland whom we tried to contact did not answer this question.

However, in the video that is circulating, Rachland admits that his Twitter account is no longer accessible. He believes that his right to freedom of expression was denied prior to Indonesia’s Independence Day on August 17.

Rachland is sure his account has been taken by parties who are unhappy with a number of his tweets. In particular on the criticisms of the government of President Joko Widodo and the Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin.

Rahlan Nashidik’s explanation for account theft @rachlannashidik and renamed to account @LeonardoCollin_ pic.twitter.com/2yqjDO9PCr – andi arief (@Andiarief__) August 8, 2021

