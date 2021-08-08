Why do people on TV keep providing a platform for MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell?





Why do people on TV keep putting Mike Lindell, the creator and founder of the MyPillow brand, on TV?

There comes a time when executives and TV producers need to stop getting into the easy viral clip of Lindell spewing out yet another unsubstantiated conspiracy theory or unintentionally funny prediction, which never seems to be a rarity.

Take, for example, Lindell declaring last month that former President TrumpDonald TrumpBill Maher says Cuomo can’t stay after the scandal: he’s not a “Donald Trump”. stalemate PLUS would be re-established by August 13, while some “low-cost” senators would also have different election results.

Mike Lindell says that by August 13, the world’s discourse will be to overturn the election and bring out the Communists. He also said there will be many broken down senators who will have different election results. pic.twitter.com/clYG1kMTgx

PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) July 5, 2021

Mike Lindell declares that following a election fraud lawsuit he will soon file, “Donald Trump will be back in power in August”. pic.twitter.com/5Ewtd9SZ1O

Right Wing Guard (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021

On the morning of August 13, it will be the world’s speech, come on, Hurry! Let’s drop this election, he told Brannon Howse of Worldview Weekend Broadcast Network. Let’s get these Communists out, you know they got the upper hand.

“You’ll see when I say that, and they’ll say, what’s going to happen to everyone involved? I don’t know, right now the biggest concern is to defeat this election, Lindell also said. Donald Trump won. It’s pretty simple, okay?

So it was surprising that CNN had put Lindell on the air recently, given his ridiculous statements around the 2020 election. Why give this person a national platform to talk about stolen elections and crooked county officials, claims that have been completely debunked?

“I don’t think you really understand how votes are cast, collected and compiled in this country,” reporter Drew Griffin told Lindell in an interview for Anderson Cooper 360.

“You know what? I know it,” Lindell replied. “What you don’t understand is that after being compiled they can be hacked after the fact, which they were, because Donald Trump was going to win anyway.”

Griffin responded by explaining that the paper ballots had been checked against the machine count.

“No, they weren’t!” Lindell exclaimed. “Who told you that?”

When Griffin explained that it was the county officials who told him that, Lindell retorted, “Well, they’re going to have some answers.”

The interview had its share of the press thereafter. But was it really worth it? It’s a bit cheesy, for lack of a better word. It’s the lowest fruit on hand to check out someone like Lindell, to the point that it’s not even a convincing TV.

It doesn’t matter who says there was no widespread election fraud, whether it was local election officials, secretaries of state, judges, or even Donald Trump’s own attorney general, the Mike Lindell’s conclusion is the same. They are all wrong. https://t.co/W1c7OkwPXt

Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 6, 2021

The CEO of MyPillow, who backs Donald Trump, was told he had “no proof of anything” and was possibly the “victim of a scam” by CNN’s Drew Griffin. https://t.co/D6LUOLBimg

HuffPost Policy (@HuffPostPol) August 6, 2021

If you are wrong, isn’t it very dangerous? Watch CNN Drew Griffin corner MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell over his continued claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election pic.twitter.com/VtbEzkNOpz

NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 7, 2021

The print world is also turning The Pillow Guy into a bigger character than he needs to be. In an interview with Politico earlier this summer, for example, Lindell took a dropper of oleandrine, a plant extract that scientists say can be toxic. He would go on to state that oleandrin is a preventative for COVID-19, in addition to serving as a “miracle” cure for those who contract the virus.

Look at this, I can never catch the virus, “Lindell told Politico. I cannot catch it.

Not exactly the sort of thing that should be discussed on the pages of a political publication.

In the future, should we start interviewing members of the Flat Earth Society? How about those who think the moon landing was rigged? Or how about giving a national stage to those who still claim, 20 years later, that 9/11 was an internal job The Twin Towers collapsed by detonation?

Denounce disinformation and those who continue to push it to its limits.

Mike Lindell cannot book himself to be on TV, cannot invite himself to appear in a print article. It is high time that television directors, producers and journalists resisted the temptation of click traps, whether they were clicks on a remote control, keyboard or app.

America already has a serious problem with the truth. We don’t need to give those pushing ridiculous and utterly debunked conspiracy theories a megaphone to do so.

Joe Concha is a media and political columnist for The Hill and a contributor to Fox News.

