BJP Mahila Morcha Prez Vanathi Srinivasan





Bharatiya Janata Party National Chairperson Mahila MorchaVanathi Srinivasan said on Sunday that women have benefited the most from programs launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Mahila Morcha’s national president also said the BJP was the “only” national party working with dedication to empower women. Srinivasan prides itself on BJP’s women-centric initiatives Praising the initiatives taken by the Prime Minister, Srinivasan said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women have benefited the most. Whenever our Prime Minister considers launching a new initiative, he thinks of empowering women. Under his government, we have 11 women ministers in the Union cabinet. Our daughters are winning medals for the country. “ Srinivasan was addressing a meeting of BJP Mahila Morcha of Goa Pradesh in Panaji attended by Head of State Committee Sadanand Shet Tanavade. She also pointed out that regardless of gender, the party rewards its honest and hardworking people and also pointed out that the saffron party has 33% reserves for women. Srinivasan also met with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Mahila Morcha state official Sulakshana Sawant, and unit chairman Sheetal Naik. Meanwhile, Goa BJP President Tanavade said women have a wider reach, from the kitchen to the outside world. He added that Goa aims to achieve 100 percent immunization coverage by October 31, 2021. Some of the programs launched by the central government led by Narendra Modi Mahila E-haat This is a direct online marketing platform launched by the Ministry of Women and Child Development to help women entrepreneurs, self-help groups (SHG) and non-governmental organizations (NGOs ) to present the products manufactured and the services they render. This is a part of the ‘Digital India’ initiative. Women can register at www.mahilaehaat-rmk.gov.in and take advantage of technology to present their work to a wider market. Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao This is a social campaign aimed at eradicating female feticide and raising awareness of social services for young Indian girls. The “Save the Girl Child” movement was launched on January 22, 2015, it is a joint initiative led by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Ministry of Health and Welfare family and the Department of Human Resources Development. Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao – The program was started with initial funding of Rs 100 crores. It mainly targets the clusters of Uttarakhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi and Haryana. One-stop center system Popularly known as “Sakhi”, it was implemented on April 1, 2015 with the “Nirbhaya” fund. One-stop centers are established at various locations in India to provide shelter, police station, legal, medical and counseling services to victims of violence under one roof integrated with a 24-hour helpline. The toll-free helpline number is 181. These centers can be contacted for emergency and rescue services. Medical assistance FIR / NCR / DIR accommodation assistance Psychosocial support, advice and legal aid. UJJAWALA A comprehensive program for the prevention of trafficking and the rescue, rehabilitation and reintegration of victims of trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation. eSamwad eSamwad is an online interface of the Ministry of Women’s and Children’s Development to interact with NGOs, civil society and concerned citizens, in order to receive feedback on its projects and programs. Individuals and organizations can register here to share their comments, suggestions, best practices, grievances, etc. with the ministry. Hostels for working women The objective of the program is to promote the availability of safe and well-located housing for working women, with childcare facilities for their children, wherever possible, in urban, semi-urban or even rural areas where opportunities exist. employment for women. Further details on the Working Women Hostel program are available on the official website of the Ministry of Women’s and Children’s Development. The programs mentioned above are some of the great projects launched by Narendra Modi government for women in India.

