UK must double hydrogen production to meet net zero carbon target, energy groups say

Boris Johnson must act with “more urgency” and double targets for producing so-called low-carbon hydrogen by 2030 if the UK is to meet its net zero emissions target, say industry groups supporting its development to reduce their emissions. The British Prime Minister said last year that he is targeting 5 GW of low-carbon hydrogen production capacity in the UK by the end of the decade. A number of countries are looking for ways to use the highly flammable gas, which mainly produces water instead of carbon dioxide when burned, as a way to decarbonize sectors such as heavy industry and heating. . Johnson backed hydrogen in his “green industrial revolution” plan last November despite concerns from a number of environmental groups and academics that it is “overrated.” Some production methods are very energy inefficient and others prolong the extraction of fossil fuels. Low carbon hydrogen is produced in two ways: from natural gas using carbon capture technology or from water using renewable energies. But industry groups backing the fuel say the 5 GW target already appears to be exceeded as other countries and the EU push ahead with hydrogen projects. “If hydrogen is to play its full role in helping the UK achieve net zero, then we need to aim for 10 GW of hydrogen production by 2030,” said Ed Gill, project manager at the Energy Networks Association, whose members conduct tests to use hydrogen to heat homes. The government is expected to publish a highly anticipated hydrogen strategy in the coming weeks, which industrial groups hope will set more ambitious targets. The strategy will be accompanied by a consultation on critical financing mechanisms to boost production, including the potential addition of a supplement to consumers’ gas bills to subsidize early low-carbon hydrogen production programs. . “A target of more than 5 GW by 2030 could be achieved with the right framework in place, ”said Danielle Stewart, head of the hydrogen program at National Grid. The utility FTSE 100 also hopes that the strategy will contain support for its plan to create a 2,000 km network of hydrogen pipelines connecting key industrial areas in Great Britain. Chris Manson-Whitton, director of Progressive Energy, who is involved in the HyNet Project to decarbonize large areas of North West England and North Wales, said industry as a whole was looking for “more urgency, more pace, more volume” in the strategy. The HyNet program alone aims to install 4 GW of hydrogen production capacity by 2030. Manson-Whitton warned that if the UK did not pick up the pace, hydrogen might follow the same path as offshore wind, which would be “deploying a lot but not necessarily using skills and technology British”. UK waters are home to the largest collection of wind farms in the world, but the majority of capital spending goes to foreign manufacturers. advised According to a report Last month by the Hydrogen Council, a lobby group, 131 large-scale hydrogen projects have been announced around the world since February, mostly in Europe, although other countries like Japan, Australia and the China also support the fuel. Hydrogen is just the latest area energy groups are pushing the Prime Minister to do faster before the UK hosts the UN’s COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow in November. Renewable energy groups have also been pushing for a larger clean energy auction this year and new targets for onshore and “floating” wind projects. The UK government said: “Our plan to increase low-carbon hydrogen production capacity to 5 GW by 2030 is one of the most ambitious in the world. It could produce hydrogen equivalent to the amount of gas consumed by more than 3 million UK homes. <> Climate capital Where climate change meets business, markets and politics. Check out FT’s coverage here. Are you curious about the FT’s commitments to environmental sustainability? Learn more about our scientific goals here

