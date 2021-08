Bo Derek Says Donald Trump “Was Awesome” In His 1989 Movie “Ghosts Cant Do It”

Bo Derek says she remembers Donald Trump doing a good job on the big screen when he briefly starred alongside him in “Ghosts Cant Do It.”

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Derek said Trump did “great” in the 1989 film, which included an appearance where Trump himself played and flirted with his character Katie O’Dare Scott.

Much of their scenes took place in meeting rooms in New York City, where Dereks’ character Katie had met wealthy colleagues of her late husband in order to implement a nefarious plan.

“Looking back, I knew Donald Trump,” Derek recalled speaking to the editor of Yahoo! Ethan Alter. “We just got a call from a mutual friend telling us that Donald, you know, is looking to be in movies. And I know you’re making a movie now. Can you do an cameo that you could put him in? “

Derek went on to explain that she and her team had agreed to put Trump in the movie because they were “going to be in New York anyway.”

“We wrote a little scene,” Derek said. “And he was in the movie.”

Actress Bo Derek and Donald Trump (playing himself) appeared in the 1989 film “Ghosts Can’t Do It”. This Epic Productions film was Trump’s first credited film. (Archives Michael Ochs / Getty Images)

She noted that it had taken her a while to realize that the “mutual friend” she shared with Trump could have been Trump himself.

In his own words, Derek said: “And now, come to think of it, there was that moment where he was, I believe he was pretending to be his own publicist and calling newspapers and magazines for that. his name is abandoned on the social scene. “

“Ghosts Cant Do It” was the first credited acting role Trump had, according to his profile on IMDb.

The real estate mogul appeared in dozens of other on-screen projects as himself or as a wealthy fictional charter until 2013.

Derek admitted that she began to suspect that Trump may have been his own agent when he started his presidential campaign.

Reports emerged in 2016 that Trump may have been his own spokesperson under the pseudonym John Barron.

Besides Trump’s curious ’80s and’ 90s talent management team, Derek told Yahoo! Entertainment he did well in his first film.

“It was awesome, and we wrote it to get in and out of his offices really quickly,” Derek explained. “He had been a friend for quite a while.”

The romcom horror film received critical acclaim and won several cinematic awards dedicated to showcasing unpopular films, including three Stinkers Bad Movie Awards and a Golden Raspberry Award.

