Senate Resumes Infrastructure Debate As Trump Threatens Republicans Supporting Bill | US Senate





Senators on Sunday resumed a weekend session to pass a $ 1 billion bipartisan infrastructure package amid threats from former President Donald Trump who raged against all Republicans who support the measure.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told colleagues they could do it either the easiest way or the hard way, while a few Republican senators seemed determined to run out of time for days. Well, keep going until we finish this bill, Schumer said.

The bill would provide what Joe Biden called a landmark investment in public works programs, from roads and bridges to broadband internet access, clean water and more. It was due to pass on Saturday before heading to the House, but encountered Republican procedural delays, forcing another day of debate.

Trump, who maintains a strong grip on the party and intense popularity with much of his base, is also throwing a wrench in the work by attacking any member of his party who supports the bill.

Joe Bidens’ infrastructure bill is a disgrace, he said in a statement, then added that it would be very difficult for me to support someone stupid enough to vote for this deal .

In a rare bipartisan coup, Republicans joined Democrats in pushing forward with the measure and more votes are expected on Sunday. If approved, the bill would go to the House, where it could be amended, and if it did, it could come back to the Senate for another vote before going to the Bidens office.

Despite the overwhelming support, momentum has dragged on as a few Republican senators refused to cede the required 30 hours of debate before the next round of procedural votes, which could delay the package’s swift passage and result in a drudgery of days.

Senators met for the second weekend in a row to work on the Infrastructure Investment and Employment Act, which is the first of Bidens’ two infrastructure packages.

Once the vote is over, senators will immediately move on to the next item on Bidens’ agenda, the budget for a $ 3.5 billion package of child care, senior care and care. other programs which is a much more partisan endeavor and which should only attract support from Democrats.

Schumer pledged to keep Senators in session until they complete the bipartisan bill and begin initial votes on the next big package.

For some Republican senators, the back-to-back vote on Bidens’ top priorities is what they’re trying to delay, in hopes of slowing or stopping what appears to be a steady march to meet the president’s infrastructure goals.

Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, an ally of Donald Trump and the president’s former ambassador to Japan, was among those leading efforts to get the Senate to take as long as needed to debate and amend the bill.

There is absolutely no reason to rush, Hagerty said in a speech on Saturday.

Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has so far allowed the bill to move forward and supported it, despite broadside and name-calling from Trump. It’s a compromise, McConnell said.

Senators have spent the past week dealing with nearly two dozen amendments to the 2,700-page package, but so far none have significantly altered its framework.

Other amendments could be debated on Sunday with senators considering revisions to a section on cryptocurrency, a long-standing effort by defense hawks to add $ 50 billion to defense-related infrastructure and a bipartisan amendment. to reallocate some of the untapped Covid-19 relief aid that had been sent to states.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/aug/08/us-infrastructure-bill-senate-session-vote The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos