Turkey says 13 suspected members of Gülen movement arrested while trying to enter Greece





Turkey claims its security forces arrested 13 people over their alleged affiliation with the banned Gülen movement as they tried to flee to neighboring Greece. In a statement on Sunday, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said security forces arrested 19 people, including 13 suspected members of the Gülen movement, as they tried to escape Turkey, the official said. country. Anadolu News Agency reported. The statement, posted on the ministry’s Twitter account, added that the suspects were arrested during an attempted flight to Greece. The ministry further said they were arrested by security forces in the northwestern province of Edirne, near the Turkish-Greek border. In mid-July 2016, a faction of the Turkish military carried out a coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying it had taken control of the country and the government was no longer in the driver’s seat. The attempt was, however, repressed a few hours later. Ankara has since accused US-based opposition cleric Fethullah Gulen of orchestrating the coup. The 80-year-old character is also accused of being behind a long campaign to overthrow the government by infiltrating the country’s institutions, in particular the army, the police and the judiciary. Gulen denounced the vile putsch and repeated that he had played no role in it. However, Ankara banned the movement and labeled it a Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO). Turkish officials have often called on their American counterparts to extradite Gulen, but their demands have been ignored. The Turkish government ended the national state of emergency, imposed since the coup, in July 2018, after seven three-month renewals. Tens of thousands of people have been arrested in Turkey on suspicion of having links to Gülen and the failed coup. Many others, including soldiers, government officials and journalists, have been dismissed or suspended from their posts on the same charges. Gulen called on Ankara to end its witch hunt against its supporters, a move he said aims to eliminate anyone whom it deems disloyal to President Erdogan and his regime. The international community and rights groups have been very critical of the Turkish president over the massive sackings and the crackdown.

