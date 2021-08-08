As Delta spreads, Republicans hijack and resort to Trump demagoguery | Robert reich





As America hits the 70% adult mark with at least one dose of the vaccine, the highly contagious Delta variant is on the rise.

Public health officials are trying to stay focused on the urgent need for more vaccinations.

But with unvaccinated Americans, notably and visibly residents of states and counties who voted overwhelmingly for Trump in 2020 succumbing in large numbers to the Delta strain, Trump’s Republicans are falling back on their proven method of deflecting attention. by blaming immigrants crossing the southern border.

Last week, Trump released a signature charge: ICYMI: Thousands of migrants positive for Covid-19 passing through the border town of Texas, linking a New York Post article claiming that nearly 7,000 immigrants tested positive for Covid-19 passed through a town in Texas that became the epicenter of the wave of illegal immigration.

Trump has used this racist and nationalist theme before. For years he has fixed his anger on Mexicans and Central Americans through shit holes, as he so delicately put it. He began his 2016 campaign by accusing criminals, drug dealers and rapists of crossing the southern border of the Americas, then spent much of the next four years trying to erect a fence to keep them out. .

Trump’s henchmen adopt the same demagoguery.

As Florida hospitalizations topped 12,000 this week, surpassing a record already broken last weekend, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis accused Joe Biden of facilitating the virus by failing to curb immigration across the border. South.

Why aren’t you doing your job? DeSantis broke after Biden suggested that DeSantis stop opposing masks. Why not secure this border? And until you do that, I don’t want to hear a word on Covid from you, thank you.

The Trumpist media are quickly lining up behind this nativist garbage. Over the past week, Fox Newss Sean Hannity claimed the biggest super-spreader was the immigrants crossing the southern border rather than the lack of vaccinations.

The National Review claims the Bidens border crisis merges with its Covid crisis and claims the federal government is successfully terrifying people about Covid as it shrugs at the thousands of infectious illegal aliens who enter the country and spread the virus.

A Wall Street Journal columnist insists that if Biden is serious about Covid, Hell Protect the Border. The Washington Examiner claims Biden’s hypocrisy endangers the lives of Americans on the southern border. Ben Shapiros Daily Wire warns of flooding of illegal immigrants positive for Covid across the border.

Can we please stop for a moment and look at the actual data? The Delta variant spreads fastest in interior states like Missouri and Arkansas, far from the Mexican border.

It was first detected in India in December, then moved directly to the United States in March and April according to the CDC.

GISAID, a nonprofit organization that tracks the genetic sequencing of viruses, has shown that each of the four variants currently circulating in the United States arrived here before spreading to Mexico and Central America. International travel rather than immigration across the southern border brought the viruses to America.

Haven’t we had enough demagoguery and diversion? Haven’t Trump and his ilk done enough damage yet?

The blame game must end. Let’s be clear: the best way to contain Covid deaths and hospitalizations is to get more Americans vaccinated. Period.

