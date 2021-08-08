Indian exceptionalism and its allies

HE MADE A president and a plague to show the idea of ​​American exceptionalism as partial and imperfect. Then it was India’s turn.

A wave of COVID-19 cases this spring and summer has tainted the reputation of current Prime Minister Hindu strongman Narendra Modi, who boasts of a 56-inch chest, and defines national identity in excluding Muslims, of whom there are more in India than in most other countries. But there was another calculation in recent memory that called into question India’s status as a vibrant electoral democracy: Emergency, imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the mid-1970s.

What was the urgency? A 21-month period between June 1975 and March 1977 when the government suspended civil liberties, jailed over 110,000 opposition leaders and dissidents, and censored the press. Indira Gandhi invoked a provision in the Indian Constitution to argue that a state of emergency was necessary to ensure discipline and restore order. The justification? Political corruption and economic distress, leading to unprecedented public protests. The enemies of nations threatened to break up the country, Prime Minister Gandhi said. At the same time, she announced programs for land reform, price controls, increased productivity, family planning and city beautification. However, few pro-poor policies have been effectively implemented. On the contrary, Urgency is recalled in scholarship for its arbitrary violence and its privatization of public authority.

In their impressive new book of research, India’s first dictatorship: the emergency, 1975-1977, Christophe Jaffrelot and Pratinav Anil make the surprising argument that the Emergency made little difference to most Indians. Authoritarian tendencies and the lack of democratic culture were long-standing features of Indian politics, they write. Forced sterilization to reduce birth rates and slum demolition to beautify cities existed before, during and after the emergency. The emergency only intensifies[ied] recognizable trends from the past, they argue.

A development from this time onwards nevertheless had major implications: the rise of the Hindu nationalist grassroots organization, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (also known as the National Volunteer Organization or RSS), which gained respectability for its role in mobilizing the opposition to the emergency. The organization that had been banned in 194849 for its close association with Mahatma Gandhis assassins provides the framework for the current ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Prime Minister Gandhi again banned the organization during the state of emergency, as communal and therefore anti-national attire. Hindu nationalists are now seeking to rewrite Indian history with themselves as a key agent, transforming the former ruling party, Congress, into a neocolonial suitor who deserves to be completely ousted from politics.

Whether this was perhaps the key ER legacy only became clear later and could not be read from the evidence alone from that time. Hindu nationalists have joined the mainstream, the authors concede, but the implications are beyond their purpose, as it was more than a decade later that the BJP came to power. Instead, the authors focus on the event, arguing that there was no ideology or doctrinal coherence at Emergency and that an atmosphere of depoliticization characterized the period:

This was partly the result of the ruling class’s lack of ideological coherence, as it becomes considerably more difficult to think and act politically in the face of a regime that does not follow any clear doctrine. Moreover, and more generally, depoliticization is a consequence of the authoritarian rejection of intellectual debates and ideas; these are not welcome because they promote dissent.

Mrs. Gandhi sought to create a depoliticized republic with the Emergency of 197577, it is true, but at the same time she aimed to politicize society, with coercive policies affecting daily life; it was the reaction to these policies that overthrew his government. A quick way to indicate this is to jot down the slogans of Urgency, which were socialism and secularism, incorporated into the preamble of Indian constitutions in 1976. Jaffrelot and Anil suggest that these words did not translate to significant action at the time and therefore ignore them. But power was exercised in the name of these ideas, ideas which ceased to be invoked by any party in power after the Emergency. The tide was turning against state-led developmentalism and in favor of commercial interests, with Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher pulling the government at the back of the people. The rules of politics were changing. The political defeat of socialism had far-reaching ideological consequences. Market entrepreneurs have replaced idealized ordinary men and women with the Congress Party at least in name, in their slogan, jai jawan, jai kisan: victory for the soldier, victory for the farmer.

The electoral rejection of the Emergency was a major event for at least two reasons. Indian policy had been continuously ruled by the Congress Party, which had led the struggle for freedom. Their rout not only allowed new social and political groups to emerge, but also opened up a question: how to define the nation? In short, over the following years, a struggle between the lower and upper caste parties eventually led to the triumph of Hindu nationalisms. Business interests, which generally belonged to the upper castes, viewed Hindu nationalism as the successor to congressional socialism and secularism and succeeded in influencing state policy in their favor. Culture and religion, previously considered private, have become sites of public importance. Upper caste minorities claiming to have been hurt by Hindus began to speak out on behalf of the nation as a whole. In the process, society, rather than the state, has become the actual site of politics.

This major change in national policy was triggered by the Emergency, but the authors, both political scientists, unfortunately missed it. Instead, they are mired in school debates trying to classify Indira Gandhi’s emergency regime. Was it authoritarian, totalitarian or “sultanist”? Such an approach prevents the authors from understanding longer-term historical changes which are partly camouflaged precisely to escape easy categorization. While no study before theirs has spilled more ink on the urgency, the authors’ concluding argument is surprisingly nil, claiming that the event had little lasting significance.

Authoritarian tendencies and the lack of democratic culture were long-standing features of Indian politics, they argue. Hindu nationalists do join the mainstream, they concede, but the implications are beyond the scope of the books, as it wasn’t until more than a decade later that the BJP came to power. We are given a mountain of evidence but only a molehill in terms of take out.

The problem is, the authors are looking for answers in the wrong place. If the majority of Indians did not perceive the Emergency as a change, it is because the change occurred behind closed doors. Urgency represented the last time that reason of state proclaimed its superiority over popular understanding and used violence to reinforce its statements. Subsequently, public opinion was enthroned and the parties in power learned never to belittle it again. The power of the state was hidden behind popular enthusiasm, which was cultivated and even simulated as technological capacity increased. Today, much larger abuses of power have become commonplace in India, but without even the pretension of legal or political justification. In other words, the lessons learned from India’s first dictatorship ensured that next time any candidate for dictatorial title would look and feel very different.

Part of the challenge the authors face is that historians in India have only recently begun to analyze the post-independence era. India achieved its democracy through an anti-colonial struggle, this had long been accepted history, but now a Hindu nationalist party has declared itself the rightful leader. No national opposition worthy of the name exists for the moment. Civil society groups have been terrorized to silence. How did we get here? Emergency analysis can provide important answers to this question, but the authors missed the forest for the trees and got lost.

Overall, this volume is a valuable collection over a period that many scholars, including myself, have written about. It appears at a time of growing intellectual interest in India, at a time when India is no longer a star of the Cold War but a country aspiring to great power, soon to overtake China as the most populous. of the world. Unlike 45 years ago, Indians today form one of the wealthiest and most influential diasporic communities in the US and UK.

Criticism of China may still find a receptive audience, but India does not, whose government tends to be subject to soft and nuanced scrutiny in comparison. This volume is unfortunately no exception: its historical reconstruction represents a still unparalleled attempt to convey the elements of the Emergency in their multifaceted complexity. The applied theories will appeal to those familiar with the relevant political science literature on varieties of authoritarianism. But those who regard India as an exception in its continued democracy will find in this book a mirror image: it has never been a democracy and therefore never an exception.

Arvind Rajagopal teaches at New York University and is the author of, among others, the award-winning book Politics After Television: Hindu Nationalism and Audience Recomposition in India. His latest book, On A Global History of Media Theory, is under contract with Duke University Press.