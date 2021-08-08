Politics
What did Margaret Thatcher have to say about climate change?
Boris Johnson sparked fury earlier this week when he refused to apologize for comments shedding light on Margaret Thatcher’s closure of the coal mines and crediting the former PM for giving to the UK a good start to move away from fossil fuels.
The impromptu remarks have been described as deeply offensive to mining communities, but what did Mr Johnson’s predecessor have to say about climate change?
Margaret Thatcher may not be widely known for her brief pro-environmental stint in the late 1980s, but the former prime minister drew international attention to the insidious danger posed by climate change.
In the late 1980s, she used her platform as a global leader to draw attention to acid rain, pollution, and dramatic changes in weather around the world.
Speaking to the Royal Society in September 1988, Mrs Thatcher said: For generations we have assumed that the efforts of mankind would leave the fundamental balance of world systems and the atmosphere stable.
But it is possible that with all of these huge changes (population, agriculture, fossil fuel use) concentrated in such a short period of time, we unwittingly began a massive experiment with the system on this planet itself.
She said she believed that the money spent cleaning up polluted areas such as the Mersey Basin was money well and necessarily spent and that protecting the balance of nature was one of the big ones. challenges of the late twentieth century.
A declassified version of the speech, released in 2018, also shows in drafts that the former prime minister was planning to tell society how increasingly concerned it was about our planet’s environment.
The following November, she addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York stressing the insidious danger posed by climate change posed by the prospect of irreparable damage to the atmosphere, the oceans and the land itself.
Mrs Thatcher told the assembly: It is humanity and its activities that are altering the environment of our planet in harmful and dangerous ways.
She also put forward the idea of a broad international cooperative effort to deal with the threat and told the group that the UK would establish a new climate change forecasting center.
The problem of global climate change is a problem that concerns us all and action will only be effective if it is taken at the international level.
There is no point in arguing over who is responsible or who should pay, she said.
However, in the following years, Mrs Thatcher changed her stance on environmental issues, withdrawing her previous views.
In her 2003 book, Statecraft, she wrote: The new dogma on climate change has swept away the center-left ruling classes.
Mrs Thatcher’s mixed record on the climate has been followed by her party in recent years.
The Conservative Party has been criticized for weakening environmental protections and its lack of urgency in plans to meet emissions targets.
There are also growing concerns that the party has failed to implement many of the promises made by Johnson in his 10-point climate plan for 2020.
More recently, the government sounded the alarm when it emerged that ministers appeared ready to approve the development of a new oil field in the North Sea.
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/margaret-thatcher-coal-mines-boris-johnson-b1899098.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]