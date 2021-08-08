What did Margaret Thatcher have to say about climate change?

Boris Johnson sparked fury earlier this week when he refused to apologize for comments shedding light on Margaret Thatcher’s closure of the coal mines and crediting the former PM for giving to the UK a good start to move away from fossil fuels.

The impromptu remarks have been described as deeply offensive to mining communities, but what did Mr Johnson’s predecessor have to say about climate change?

Margaret Thatcher may not be widely known for her brief pro-environmental stint in the late 1980s, but the former prime minister drew international attention to the insidious danger posed by climate change.

In the late 1980s, she used her platform as a global leader to draw attention to acid rain, pollution, and dramatic changes in weather around the world.

Speaking to the Royal Society in September 1988, Mrs Thatcher said: For generations we have assumed that the efforts of mankind would leave the fundamental balance of world systems and the atmosphere stable.

But it is possible that with all of these huge changes (population, agriculture, fossil fuel use) concentrated in such a short period of time, we unwittingly began a massive experiment with the system on this planet itself.

She said she believed that the money spent cleaning up polluted areas such as the Mersey Basin was money well and necessarily spent and that protecting the balance of nature was one of the big ones. challenges of the late twentieth century.

A declassified version of the speech, released in 2018, also shows in drafts that the former prime minister was planning to tell society how increasingly concerned it was about our planet’s environment.

In the late 1980s, Thatcher used his platform as a global leader to draw attention to a number of environmental issues. (Getty Images)

The following November, she addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York stressing the insidious danger posed by climate change posed by the prospect of irreparable damage to the atmosphere, the oceans and the land itself.

Mrs Thatcher told the assembly: It is humanity and its activities that are altering the environment of our planet in harmful and dangerous ways.

She also put forward the idea of ​​a broad international cooperative effort to deal with the threat and told the group that the UK would establish a new climate change forecasting center.

The problem of global climate change is a problem that concerns us all and action will only be effective if it is taken at the international level.

There is no point in arguing over who is responsible or who should pay, she said.

However, in the following years, Mrs Thatcher changed her stance on environmental issues, withdrawing her previous views.

In her 2003 book, Statecraft, she wrote: The new dogma on climate change has swept away the center-left ruling classes.

Mrs Thatcher’s mixed record on the climate has been followed by her party in recent years.

The Conservative Party has been criticized for weakening environmental protections and its lack of urgency in plans to meet emissions targets.

There are also growing concerns that the party has failed to implement many of the promises made by Johnson in his 10-point climate plan for 2020.

More recently, the government sounded the alarm when it emerged that ministers appeared ready to approve the development of a new oil field in the North Sea.