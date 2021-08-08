Fox News host takes on GOP Senator Rick Scott over Trump administration adding $ 6.7 billion to US debt





Fox News host Bret Baier confronted Sen. Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida, after opposing support for legislation that further increases the national debt, pointing out that GOP lawmakers have largely ignored this position under former President Donald Trump.

During Trump’s four years in the White House, US debt grew by about 33%. Under the Trump administration, debt jumped from around $ 6.7 trillion to $ 26.9 trillion at the end of 2020. Richest Americans and corporations also contributed substantially to deficit spending , according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Scott argued that he was opposed to the bipartisan infrastructure legislation of around $ 1 trillion about to be passed in the Senate, as the CBO felt it would add more than $ 250 billion to the national debt.

But Fox News host Bret Baier responded by pointing to the massive growth in the national debt under Trump, when Republicans also controlled the Senate for the four years and the House of Representatives for the first two years of the tenure. ‘former president.

“Senator, you talk a lot about the deficit and the debt, other Republicans are. But it was not so under the Trump administration,” Baier said. “In fact, if you look at the numbers, the debt rose at the end of 2020, $ 26.9 trillion. The Trump administration and Republicans added $ 6.7 trillion to debt – it has been since. [former] President [Barack] Obama’s latest budget, a 33% increase, “said the Fox News host.

In this screenshot, Fox News host Bret Baier confronts Senator Rick Scott (R-Florida) about the massive increase in the national debt during the four years of the administration of the former President Donald Trump, in an interview on August 8. Fox News / screenshot

“I understand that COVID has played a big part in this, but there isn’t a great track record of Republicans recently to come forward as deficit / debt hawks and now to do so here,” Baier said.

Scott responded by pointing to his record as governor of Florida between 2011 and 2019.

“I arrived as governor of Florida in 2011 with a budget deficit of $ 4 billion. A state that had increased its debt each year by more than a billion dollars. In eight years, working with the legislature to grow our economy, we have paid off a third of the state’s debt. Since I’ve been here I’ve been talking about debt, how debt, excessive debt, overspending is costing your family and the poorest families the most money, ”said the Republican Senator.

“It causes inflation. It causes ridiculous inflation right now,” Scott added.

Baier then intervened, saying, “You’re kind of a lonely voice, aren’t you. Or one of them.”

Scott responded that the Republican Senate caucus planned to oppose any increase in the debt ceiling without “structural change.”

“But what I mean is you [Republicans] did under the Trump administration without any strings attached, ”Baier said, brushing aside Scott’s response.

The Florida senator then pointed out that he had only been in the Senate for a relatively short time. He was first elected to the Senate in 2018 and took office in January 2019.

“I’ve worked hard. I’m sick of a government that can’t live within its means,” Scott said.

Trump signed a bipartisan budget deal in August 2019 that suspended the debt ceiling until July 2021. Although the legislation was passed with significant bipartisan support, Scott voted against the measure.

“I am worried about the huge debt we are leaving on our children and grandchildren,” the Republican senator said at the time, reported The Washington Post. “Too often in Washington, compromise means that both sides get whatever they want so no one has to make a difficult choice. I can’t support that.”

Newsweek reached out to Scott’s press secretary for further comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

