Melania Trump hits back at historian after Rose Garden criticism





Former First Lady Melania Trump Melania Trump last year, calling his words misleading and dishonorable before questioning his credibility.

. @ BeschlossDC proved their ignorance by showing a photo of the Rose Garden in its early days. The rose garden is adorned with a healthy and colorful bloom of roses. His misleading information is dishonorable and he should never be trusted as a professional historian, the former first lady’s office tweeted on Sunday.

. @ BeschlossDC proved their ignorance by showing a photo of the Rose Garden in its early days. The rose garden is adorned with a healthy and colorful bloom of roses. His misleading information is dishonorable and he should never be trusted as a professional historian. https://t.co/LU243SANF1 pic.twitter.com/PuVOSjxx5w

Office of Melania Trump (@OfficeofMelania) August 8, 2021

The post was in response to a tweet from Michael Beschloss, presidential historian for NBC News and frequent critic of former President Trump Donald Trump Bill Maher says Cuomo can’t stay after the scandal: he’s not a “Donald Trump.” interference The GOP senator vows to slow down the T-infrastructure bill, causing a standoff PLUS, which said the evisceration of the White House Rose Garden was completed a year ago this month.

And here is the grim result of the disappearance of decades of American history, Beschloss wrote.

The evisceration of the White House rose garden was completed a year ago this month, and here is the grim result of decades of American history that have gone missing: @dougmillsnyt pic.twitter.com/78OqjkoOPt

Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 7, 2021

The Trump White House unveiled the newly renovated Rose Garden, run by the then first lady, last August. Her office said she wanted the area to look more like Rachel Lambert Mellon’s original 1962 design during the Kennedy administration.

The changes drew criticism from many who attacked the new look of the historic gardens.

Happy to honor history and celebrate the future in our beautiful @WhiteHouse Rose Garden tonight. Thank you to everyone who helped renew this iconic and truly magnificent space. pic.twitter.com/ggiqLkdGbw

Melania Trump 45 Archived (@ FLOTUS45) August 22, 2020

A petition surfaced in April, which received more than 80,000 signatures, calling on First Lady Jill BidenJill BidenBiden praising US Olympians: “You made me so proud” Biden thanks the Olympic athletes in video on Twitter The Hill’s Morning Report – Brought to you by Facebook – Biden sets new vaccine mandate as COVID-19 cases increase PLUS and second gentleman Doug Emhoff Doug EmhoffBiden signs bill awarding Congressional gold medal officers to officers of the Jan 6 Biden administration to boost vaccination efforts among student athletes, children 12 and over Progressive White House groups spend nearly 0M this month to promote Biden PLUS agenda to reverse changes brought to the rose garden.

We want Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff to take care of it and restore the rose garden for [former first lady Jackie Kennedy’s] original design, according to the Change.org petition.

The petition argued that the renovations carried out by the Trump administration had wrested Kennedy’s legacy. Biden and Emhoff did not respond to the petition.

