Turkey should learn lessons from forest fires

In the past 10 days, up to 32 of Turkey’s 81 provinces, mostly in the southern and western regions of the country, have battled the worst wildfires in decades.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli insists that only a few of the 180 fires remain to be extinguished. But they have already claimed the lives of eight people, including two firefighters, killed countless animals and severely affected more than 100,000 hectares of land, damaging the ecology and natural beauty of the region. Thousands of people have had to leave their homes.

As President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces a growing wave of public anger, his government is trying to pass the buck, even though it has become clear that it is ill-prepared for such a calamity. There is no substitute for disaster preparedness and rather than engaging in an unnecessary blame game, he should focus on ensuring that mistakes are not repeated in the future.

Summer fires are not uncommon in this part of the world, as they play a role in forest ecology. But they are more important this year, having engulfed other parts of the Mediterranean, including Greece and Lebanon. Scientists attribute a number of factors, including soaring temperatures, a drought lasting several months and strong winds. Speculation has also focused on arson in some cases, with claims by Erdogan himself that the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party was involved in the fires. A fire-related arrest has been reported in Mugla province and two boys reportedly burned books on forest land near Marmaris.

A helicopter fills the water to pour it on a forest fire destroying the forest of Mugla. Getty Images

While dealing with potential arsonists is a police issue, the disaster itself could have been mitigated with better preparation. Turkey’s state forestry agency, for example, reportedly spent less than 2% of the 200 million lire ($ 24 million) it set aside in 2021 on construction, projects and equipment used for fight forest fires during the first half of the year. It is even more evident that spending on disaster relief is insufficient, especially for a country as wealthy as Turkey, when you compare the agencies’ budgets with, say, that of Portugal (one tenth) and that of Spain (half). It also raises the question of why Ankara felt compelled to borrow planes and helicopters from other countries.

Turkey and its neighbors are certainly not the only ones facing ecological disasters in recent weeks. The United States has had to contend with some of the worst wildfires on record, as flooding has wreaked havoc in parts of Western Europe, India and China. And if the climate emergency is a reality for the planet as a whole, it’s easy to become fatalistic about it and call environmental disasters acts of God, as many often do.

Yet rather than feeling powerless or playing politics like the Erdogan government did by blaming the opposition parties that run regional governments in disaster areas, it is infinitely more useful to consider what needs to be done. be done to better prepare for more and more common calamities in the future.

More than 12,000 kilometers away, the 2019-2020 bushfires in Australia were so devastating that governments at all levels began to lay the foundations for a post-coal future. First State, Australia’s second-largest retirement fund, for example, has opted out of thermal coal and contributed $ 750 million to renewable and low-emission technologies. The change has been slow, but the wheels have been set in motion.

As tragic as these fires have been, they offer Ankara and even other capitals in the MENA and Mediterranean region the opportunity to review their respective national environmental policies, as Australia has done, at a time when climate action has become an urgent necessity.

Updated: Aug 8, 2021 3:00 a.m.