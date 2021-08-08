Kodagu residents ask Karnataka CM, PM Modi to rename Rajiv Gandhi National Park

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to rename India’s highest sporting honor as Major Dhyan Chand Agarwal, requests to rename Karnataka’s famous Rajiv Gandhi National Park began to pour in. The national park was previously known as Nagarahole National Park.

Residents of Karnataka’s Kodagu district are now demanding that the national park’s original name be restored.

Two people from Kodagu, Naveen Madappa Chekkera and Vinay Kayapanda, have launched an online petition through Change.org and have so far collected 65,000 signatures.

The petition was addressed to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Prime Minister Modi.

The name of Nagarahole National Reserve Forest has been changed to Rajiv Gandhi National Park in order to appeal to a particular family and group. Either its old name is restored or the national park should be named after India’s first general as Kodagu General Cariappa National Park. It will be a great tribute to the great general of Kodagu, says the petition.

Spread over 258 km², Nagarahole National Park was previously the Kings’ Hunting Reserve. The name Nagarahole is derived from two kannada words, Nagara meaning serpent and hole meaning river. True to its name, a few serpentine streams run through the rich tropical forests of this park.

In 1974, other reserve forests were added to its area, after which Nagarahole became a national park. In 1988, its area was extended by 643.39 km². And in 1999, it was declared a Tiger Reserve. The national park currently covers 853 km².

