Beneficiaries of the Ujjwala 2.0 program will receive a free stove and refill | Latest India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the second version of Ujjwala’s free kitchen gas connection program on Tuesday, along with free charging and a stove in the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh, with the aim of reproduce the success of its first version. which sparked political goodwill from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2017 UP legislative elections, two people familiar with developments said. As part of Ujjwala 2.0, the Union government will distribute around 10 million gas hooks this exercise to the poor, along with free charging and a stove, they said, asking not to be named. About five years ago, before the crucial UP polls, Prime Minister Modi launched the first version of the program (Ujjwala 1.0) in Ballia district on May 1, 2016. Ujjwala 2.0 is also expected to give a free top-up worth more than 800 and a free stove, said one of the people named above. Previously, under Ujjwala 1.0, only a no deposit LPG connection was provided to the beneficiary equivalent to financial assistance of 1,600, where beneficiaries also had the option of taking out a zero-interest loan from public sector oil marketing companies for the hotplate (stove) and the first recharge, the person added. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will also deliver a speech. The event will bring together Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a government spokesperson said. The intent of the program was announced in this year’s annual budget. On February 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the extension of the program to 10 million new beneficiaries in 2021-2022. Ujjwala Scheme which benefited 8 crores [80 million] households will be extended to cover 1 crore [10 million] more beneficiaries, she said in her budget speech. In addition to the first free charge and a stove as well as a gas connection without a deposit, the program in its new form will include provision for online application. A migrant family can also get separate gas connections, the person said. Preference would be given to poor families belonging to listed castes (SC) and listed tribes (ST) as well as families residing in areas with lower LPG [liquefied petroleum gas] penetration than the national or state average, the person said. Applicants will be required to complete a Simplified Know Your Client (KYC) form, which would not require a notarized affidavit. Migrants can provide a self-declaration if they do not have proof of address, the person added. People can apply online through the dedicated portal or Common Service Centers, or through local gas agencies owned by Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, said the person. Ujjwala 1.0, also known as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), was released in 2016 to provide only deposit-free LPG connections to women in poor households. Initially, the objective was to provide 50 million LPG connections with a budgetary allocation of 8,000 crore over a three-year period starting in fiscal year 2016-17. Subsequently, given PMUY’s success in providing access to clean cooking fuel and its health, environmental and economic benefits, the target was revised to 80 million connections with the budget. total of 12,800 crore until fiscal year 2019-2020, the second person said. Target beneficiaries were initially selected from the 2011 socio-economic caste census (SECC data) and the scope was subsequently extended to more categories to include disadvantaged women in poor households. The goal of distributing 8 crore [80 million] The LPG connections under the program were successfully completed in September 2019, seven months ahead of the target date. The implementation of PMUY resulted in an increase in national LPG coverage from 61.9% to 99.99% as of July 1, 2021, the person added. Since there has been a gap of about 18 months since the last connection under Ujjwala 1.0, the Petroleum Ministry uses the term Ujjwala 2.0 for this phase of the program, the person said.

