



Exclusive: EXCLUSIVE: Official documents reveal huge sums were paid for two paintings of No 10 via the government art collection fund – a sum of money bolstered by taxpayer money Image: 10 Downing Street / AFP via Getty)

Almost 100,000 was spent on two paintings to adorn the walls of 10 Downing Street as Boris Johnson drew up plans to cut public sector wages and cut benefits. Official documents show the works were purchased through the government art collection fund, which is supported by taxpayers. The extravagance came to light as millions of low-income families brace for Rishi Sunak’s $ 20 a week cut to universal credit and after the government imposed a real pay cut on teachers and police officers last month. Accounts show 70,200 was spent on a painting by Belfast-born artist Cathy Wilkes, 54. The untitled 24 inch by 28 inch artwork is a tempura egg on linen. A second piece, costing $ 18,775, by photographer, videographer and installation artist Willie Doherty, was also on display. This is a set of four black and white photographs titled Ashen, Restless, which show vegetation and their shadows against a gray concrete background.

















Downing Street was unable to say how much public money was spent on art, but insisted the majority came from donors. Labor MP Neil Coyle said of the Prime Minister: His selfishness and desire for luxury for himself while reducing the support and incomes of others is a sign of the disease at the heart of his government. Anti-poverty activists have pleaded with Chancellor Sunak not to recover the 20% increase in universal credit, but the government has so far refused to listen.

















Ministers also encountered strong criticism of the government’s long-delayed pay rise for NHS staff. After rejecting calls for a 12% increase, they finally went for 3%, having originally offered an insulting 1% that would have been wiped out by inflation. Police, teachers and other public sector staff have had their salaries frozen. Labor backbench Emma Lewell-Buck said: This prime minister’s selfishness is infuriating. When the shelves are empty at my local food banks, businesses are on the wall, the public sector and key workers have suffered freezes and pay cuts, his priority is himself again. It comes after an argument over the luxurious redecoration of Mr Johnson’s private apartment in Downing Street, which he shares with his wife Carrie, baby Wilfred and dog Dilyn.















Picture: Getty Images)





The Cabinet Office paid for the 58,000 overhaul last July, and then Tory millionaire Lord Brownlow was secretly asked to cover the cost before the pressured Prime Minister finally paid the bill himself. A government spokesperson said: The Government Art Collection helps promote the creativity of British art and culture by showing its works in the UK and around the world. It acquires new works after consulting and gaining the approval of a group of independent experts, and the majority of funding for acquisitions comes from philanthropic sources, not taxpayer dollars. Last year, officials spent 696,700 works on the government art collection to decorate Whitehall offices and UK embassies abroad, more than 60% more than the 432,071 spent the previous year.









