Durbin calls “scary” what was happening in DOJ under Trump





Acting Senate Democratic Whip Dick DurbinDick DurbinFormer AG testifies before panel investigating election interference on Sunday shows sneak peek: United States grappling with rising COVID-19 cases McConnell urges Biden to withdraw Besieged ATF candidate MORE (Illinois) said on Sunday what was happening in the Justice Department under former President Trump Donald Trump Bill Maher says Cuomo can’t stay after the scandal: he’s not a “Donald Trump.” hours of testimony from former acting attorney general administrations as the panel investigates electoral interference.

It’s really important that we ask these questions because what was going on at the Justice Department was constitutionally frightening, Durbin told host Dana BashDana BashKey Biden, ally in agreement with dropping the Klobuchar infrastructure package transit: If Breyer is going to retire from Supreme Court, it should be Sunday broadcasts as soon as possible – Surgeon General in the spotlight as Delta variant spreads MORE on CNN State of the Union.

Former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Durbin, for seven hours on Saturday as part of the panel’s inquiry into the efforts of Trump’s allies to interfere with the results of the 2020 elections.

He also spoke with the Department of Justice’s office of the inspector general for two hours on Friday, according to the New York Times.

Durbin said Rosen, who volunteered to speak to the committee, told us a lot.

Rosen spoke to the Inspector General’s office about five meetings with Jeffrey Clark, who served as the acting head of the Justice Department’s civilian division under Trump. During a meeting, Clark admitted to meeting Trump and vowed not to do so again, The Times reported.

He said the former manager was very open, adding that there was a lot there, a lot there, you can imagine, seven hours of testimony.

Dubin, when asked by Bash what was the most shocking part of Rosens’ testimony, pointed to Trump’s direct involvement in the campaign to pressure officials to overturn the election results.

How directly the president was personally involved, the pressure he put on Jeffrey Rosen. It was real, very real and very specific, said Durbin.

The former president isn’t subtle when he wants something, and I think it’s a good thing for America that we have a person like Rosen in that position who has stood up to the pressure, Durbin said.

“To think that Bill Barr is gone, resigned after announcing that he had seen no irregularities in the election, then his replacement came under extraordinary pressure from the President of the United States, to the point even that they were talking about replacing him that the pressure was on, Durbin said at a separate point in the interview.

Durbin, pressed by Bash, declined to provide further details on the specific pressure that Trump is exerting on Rosen.

He did, however, reveal that Trump had asked his acting attorney general to do certain things related to state election results, which he refused to do.

Durbin concluded that the story will be very kind to Mr. Rosen when this is all over, after listening to his testimony.

And when he was originally appointed, I didn’t think he was. I was wrong, Durbin added.

