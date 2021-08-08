New wave of COVID in China is Xi’s biggest test yet

William Pesek is an award-winning Tokyo-based journalist and author of “Japanization: What the World Can Learn from Japan’s Lost Decades”.

China botched the first wave of COVID-19. First, he didn’t warn the world of what was to come. Then he became defensive. Then Beijing circled the wagons in a way that destroyed the soft power that its rapid growth and spending around the world had amassed.

Now, as the pandemic returns on its way to Beijing, President Xi Jinping’s government is in the hot seat as rarely before to prove that China is ready for global prime time.

This is a very open question. The delta variant is found to be just as impervious to Xi’s state propaganda machine as China’s vaccines. So far, Xi’s spin specialists have brought the whole world to focus on how China’s V-shaped recovery will save the day. And that China’s vaccine diplomacy righted all kinds of sins in late 2019 and early 2020.

Yet delta is a narrative that Xi’s censors cannot silence. Facebook and Google operate in Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, where Sinovac flops. Xi’s industrial censorship complex also cannot hide the big flaw in China’s response to COVID-19.

Strict lockdowns, mass testing and travel bans were fine for the first iteration of COVID-19. Not for the following wildly transmissible. Delta, chances are, will be followed by other variants that find ways around Xi’s lockdown strategy. China’s relatively higher vaccination rates do not matter if its vaccination technology is not ready for battle. He needs a Sinovac 2.0, and fast. Or to make frantic calls to Pfizer headquarters.

As this unfolds, Xi’s government is really on time. Lawmakers from Canberra to Washington are stepping up calls for investigations into Wuhan. Efforts to guess what happened there in late 2019 – how the pandemic started, why Beijing has prioritized silence over global health, how to prevent it from happening again – already have Xi’s inner circle. on its hind legs.

But trust is not something Xi earns on the world stage. How the Xi government deals with COVID 2.0 could form the basis for how world leaders, multinational companies and investors operate with China in mind in the future.

Xi’s team likes to play the exclusion card from our internal affairs. But in recent years, China’s overbreadth – and clumsy retaliation attempts when others don’t follow the line – has damaged the Chinese brand, one notch at a time.

The list of provocations diminishing confidence in Xi’s Communist Party is too long to list here. Highlights include: Beijing’s appalling crackdown on Hong Kong; strives to erase Taiwan; provocations from the South China Sea; punish the South Korean economy for harboring an American missile system; a Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure program, leaving the poorest nations beholden to the motherland; share Sinovac with neighbors before knowing its limits.

And then there is the money. Xi’s relentless strategy to bring down tech billionaires has wiped out more than $ 1 trillion in market capitalization. And that’s right until now. Are Xi’s regulators about to show the healthcare industry who’s boss? The automotive and aviation sectors? Could China’s music, film and sports industries benefit from the treatment of “spiritual opium”?

Channeling Mao Zedong as Beijing shifts from the bulk of Jack Ma’s Ant Group and Didi Global to gaming giant Tencent Holdings hardly seems random. Xi’s Big Tech coup is a blatant Maoist shift. Xi is committed to giving market forces a “decisive” role. Yet Adam Smith has clearly left the building as Xi flirts with the nationalization of the private sector’s biggest success stories.

A badge of Mao Zedong is pinned on the tracksuit of an athlete of the China women’s team on August 2: not very good-looking. © Reuters

These are not acts of confidence or force. They betray a rigid patriarchy worried that tech disruptors will be a game-changer for Mao’s party. Xi appears to be more afraid of Ma’s global fame than of the debt problems of the China Evergrande Group’s old economy.

Notice Chinese athletes in Tokyo wear Mao pins during Olympic medal ceremonies? In 2021? Not a great look. The same goes for the Xi government targeting some of the companies that the China Internet Investment Fund had backed. This sends a strange message to BlackRock, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, UBS Group and other financial giants who are rushing to step up their hires in Shanghai.

Botching this latest wave of COVID could disrupt Xi’s own Olympic dreams in February. Some countries facing a wave of post-Tokyo infections may not send teams to China. If Xi’s government is not transparent and cooperative this time around, world leaders could be under pressure to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics.

At first, it was reports of forced labor camps in remote Xinjiang province that complicated Beijing 2022. Now, China could score an even more failed goal by again claiming the pandemic is a problem. internal.

Luckily for Xi’s Maoist revival, the soulless gang of the International Olympic Committee will claim they don’t see or hear any harm in getting their piles of money in Beijing. The rest of the world won’t be so forgiving if China’s top export is another new variant that brings hazardous materials up to standard.

Admittedly, Donald Trump’s disastrous presidency makes calls for transparency and competence appear hypocritical. But Beijing is now being warned in a way that Xi has never been warned before. His party’s response will send clear signals about China’s desire to be a global player and an investment destination. Let the tests begin.