Arizona audit concludes. Prepare for misinformation.





Cyber ​​Ninjas, the company that manages the so-called GOP audit of the 2020 election results in Maricopa County, Arizona, is finally expected to release a report summarizing its findings in the coming weeks. But if the past is a precedent, the document will likely leave people in a fog of confusion.

That’s because the audit, which began in April at the behest of the state’s GOP-controlled Senate and is funded by various pro-Trump far-right sources, was never intended to be an good faith investigation of electoral practices. . On the contrary, it has always been about bolstering Donald Trump’s election lies with false and misleading claims and then using them as a pretext to impose new voting restrictions aimed at giving Republicans an advantage in future elections. including a possible Trump 2024 presidential bid.

Inevitably, this means Cyber ​​Ninjas will make claims just plausible enough to gain gullible coverage from pro-Trump media, even if the claims do not stand up to scrutiny by unbiased fact-checkers. These claims can then be amplified by elected Republicans who won’t let the facts get in the way of their narrative. Consider the dynamics at work in Tucker Carlsons recent attempts to blame the FBI for the Jan. 6 insurgency, a claim that was quickly debunked but nonetheless touted by members of Congress like Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene. and Matt Gaetz.

Comments made last month by Doug Logan, CEO of Cyber ​​Ninjas, ditched the game. Maricopa County operation even though last winter he published conspiracy theories on election theft to Trump, said: We have 74,243 mail-in ballots where there is no clear record of them being sent. It’s an important allegation so true that would constitute important evidence of wrongdoing of the kind of wrongdoing Trump claims to have allowed Joe Biden to beat him in Arizona and other states.

But days after Logan made the comments, CNN released a lengthy fact-check with a simple explanation for the more than 74,000 ballots Logan mentioned. As it turns out, Logan either misunderstood or was intentionally trying to mislead people that the list of submitted ballots he cited included advance ballots cast in person as well as by mail. In short, when we understand what the number is supposed to represent, it is not the case that there were a large number of inexplicable votes.

On Twitter, Arizona Election Analyst Garrett Archer explained what Logan missed and described the CEOs plot over the ballots as either gross negligence or deliberately misleading. But as the old saying goes, a lie travels halfway around the world as the truth ties up its boots.

As CNN has detailed, even though the claim that tens of thousands of mail-in ballots appeared out of nowhere is false, with prominent Republicans ranging from Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) to Trump. – even took advantage of it, Trump claiming it was proof of ballots appearing like magic.

And that wasn’t even the only false claim Logan made during this briefing. He also lied about Maricopa County’s signature verification processes. But for Logan and Company, the truth or falsity of the claims is irrelevant to their usefulness in advancing a narrative of Democratic cheating.

Partisan audit is actually a transparent fishing expedition

As my colleague Ian Millhiser detailed in May, Trump supporters were quick to frame the Arizona proceedings as the first step in discrediting the 2020 election as part of a half-baked effort to reinstate Trump. and other Republicans who lost in 2020.

Pro-Trump outlets like One America News Network (OAN) and Newsmax present jaw-dropping coverage of how, in the words of Arizona GOP President Kelli Wards, this audit will be the first domino to fall , then other states will examine the irregularities, the anomalies, the errors. and potentially outright fraud that has occurred. Trump himself is touting the audit, saying Democrats are trying to stop it because it won’t be good for Democrats.

The real purpose of the audit, in other words, seems to fuel Trump’s big lie about the misconception that the 2020 election results are fraudulent.

Let’s take a moment to consider what we already know about the 2020 presidential election in Arizona, which Biden won by 10,457 votes against Trump, and in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous county, that Biden won by just over 45,000 votes.

Maricopa County’s result has already been audited four times, each of which confirms Bidens’ margin there. Republicans ranging from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to the four members of the Maricopa County Supervisory Board (only one Democrat sits on it) to federal officials in Trump’s own administration have claimed no fun cases have taken place . A study released by the Associated Press last month found that Arizona County election officials identified fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud on more than 3 million ballots cast in the presidential election of last year, further discrediting former President Donald Trumps’ claims of a stolen election. as his allies pursue a contested ballot review in the state’s most populous county.

Put simply, not only is there no evidence of widespread electoral fraud, but everything we know overwhelmingly indicates that Bidens’ victory was the result of a free and fair process.

Nonetheless, the Maricopa County audit includes a full manual recount of the ballots. Cyber ​​Ninjas has been criticized for its sloppy recount procedures at one point with counters spotted marking ballots with blue pens even though this type of ink can affect the way they are read by machines and that the results have not yet been published. But there are indications that Cyber ​​Ninjas is spending so much time trying to hunt savage plots that it takes another look at the tabulations on the ballot that have already been repeatedly confirmed.

For example, Cyber ​​Ninjas used UV lights to examine ballots for reasons that remain unclear but may have something to do with their efforts to support a conspiracy theory that bamboo fibers in ballots votes could serve as evidence that some have been smuggled from Asia.

John Brakey, an official helping oversee the audit of the 2020 Arizona election, says auditors are looking for bamboo fibers due to a baseless charge that 40,000 ballots from Asia were passed smuggled here. #AzAuditPool pic.twitter.com/57UOBYIehg

Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) May 5, 2021

Next, Republicans in the Arizona State Senate subpoenaed the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and Dominion Voting Systems, demanding they turn over the routers used in the election. (They declined.) This interest in routers appears to be linked to a conspiracy theory pushed by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, which Trump alluded to during a speech in Arizona on July 24.

Trump speaking about routers here is a reference to a conspiracy theory by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell who claims that the routers of the Dominion’s voting machines were connected to the internet on election night and therefore now need to be investigated. https://t.co/rOKKxuUHsK

Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) July 25, 2021

In a statement explaining why the board will not comply with subpoenas, Jack Sellers, Republican chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, said it was already established that the voting machines did not been tampered with.

For months, the Senate audit team had access to the material it needed to confirm that the Maricopa County tabulators were not connected to the internet and therefore were not hacked during the general election of November, Sellers said. Certified auditors hired by the county only needed two weeks with the machines and newspapers we turned over to the Senate to make such a decision. They have what they need.

What is happening in Arizona is best understood as a disinformation campaign

As clownish and conflict-of-interest as one of the listeners was a former Republican state official who lost his seat in 2020, the debates in Arizona illustrate how Republicans are sowing doubt on the US elections to advance their political interests.

As Jane Mayer explained to The New Yorker, the audit cannot be understood on its own as part of a national effort fueled by sophisticated, well-funded national organizations whose boards of directors include some of the conservatives. the richest and most prominent in the country:

One of the leaders of the movement is the Heritage Foundation, the leading conservative think tank in Washington, DC. He worked with the American Legislative Exchange Council (alec), a business-funded nonprofit that generates model laws for state lawmakers on ways to impose new voting restrictions. . Among those at the heart of the struggle is Leonard Leo, president of the Federalist Society, the legal organization known for its decades-long campaign to fill the courts with conservative judges. In February 2020, the Judicial Education Project, a group linked to Leo, quietly rebranded itself as the Honest Elections Project, which went on to file briefs in the Supreme Court and in many states, opposing postal ballots and to other reforms that made it easier for people to vote.

Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania, another state Biden won, recently expressed interest in an equally partisan and privately funded audit of the 2020 results. Republicans in Texas and Georgia have gone further and adopted new legislation to restrict postal voting and allow Republicans to take control of electoral councils in the Blue Cities, respectively. Arizona Republicans, meanwhile, did not wait until the audit was over to pass a new law restricting postal voting.

These measures are potential solutions to the problem of lost elections, not to the problem of fraud. And because fraud is extremely rare, not only in Arizona but nationally, the Washington Post reported in May that there was a case of fraud prosecuted for 10 million votes last year, Republicans invested. to convince people that it is in fact a real problem. on bamboo fibers and hacked routers.

So when Arizona’s audit report is finally released, know ahead of time that it will almost certainly contain slight allegations of fraud and nods to wild conspiracy theories. Fact-checkers will just as surely be busy debunking it, but in the increasingly shameless environment of the Republican Trump Party, their findings will either be ignored or summarily dismissed as the product of the media that were in the conspiracy.

