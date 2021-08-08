Biden praises US Olympians while Trump only speaks up when they lose (Opinion)





Biden, along with First Lady Dr Jill Biden, addressed members of the U.S. Olympic team via a live virtual reception. President Biden congratulated all of our US Olympians – from those who won gold to those who simply competed for our nation – saying, “Thank you, thank you for the joy, the pride, the hope, the hope. that you gave us. ” Biden added, “You make us look so beautiful as a country.” After commenting on how proud their families must be, he invited them all to the White House, so, “I can brag about you more.” Compare that to the increasingly bitter Trump, who appeared on Fox News on Saturday night, where he continued to poke fun at the US women’s Olympic football team as “awake” losers for not winning the medal. gold but rather the bronze medal. Trump said, “Look at the soccer team, the women’s soccer team, they were supposed to win the gold medal.” The disgraced former president continued to claim without merit that the reason they lost was because they were ‘awake’, stating, “The word ‘awake’ means loser. If you are awake, you are going to lose.” What made the team “woke up” “to Trump? On July 21, before a game against Sweden, the 11 starters of the American team – as well as the Swedish team – knelt in the part of a planned protest against racism and discrimination. The US team lost that game and then lost to Canada in the semi-finals before taking bronze. Trump’s comments on Saturday echoed the statement that “he posted on Thursday, when the United States women’s soccer team won bronze. Instead of praising the accomplishment, he was happy that the team did not win gold:” If our football team, led by a radical group of maniacal leftists, had not been awakened, they would have won the Gold instead of Bronze. ”

Apparently for Trump you have to support his point or you are seen as a “waking” loser. Here we have a former President of the United States who is happy that an American Olympic team did not win a gold medal because they do not share their policies.

This isn’t the first time Trump has criticized athletes for calling attention to systemic racism. For example, in 2017 Trump sadly criticized black NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem, calling them a “son of a bitch” and demanding that they be “fired.” He once had run-ins with one of the leaders of the United States’ Olympic women’s football team, Megan Rapinoe, when in 2019 he told The Hill in an interview that it was inappropriate for her to move on. knees during the national anthem before matches. Overall, though, it’s just more of Trump reminding us that he only supports the people who support him. When he was in the White House, Trump continually made us realize that he only cared about his base – when the rest of us were consumable. Nothing has changed with the man who lost the popular vote for president in 2016 and 2020. This again contrasts with President Biden. During his presidential inauguration, just two weeks after Trump’s Jan. 6 insurgency, Biden promised he wanted to be “president for all Americans,” adding: “I will fight just as hard for those who don’t. not argued that for those who did “.

That’s why during his interview with the Olympians on Saturday, Biden didn’t tell them he only encouraged those who agreed with him politically. Biden is a true American president. He praised all the athletes, saying, “You handle yourself with such grace and decency, that’s right – you’ve made me so proud.”

The United States is constantly evolving – and our Olympic team reflects that. Our nation’s first Olympic team in 1896 consisted of 14 white men (looks like a team Trump would have loved). Flash forward to our remarkably diverse team in Tokyo, which has been very successful, winning the most medals of any country. And it was our country’s Olympians who led our country to success, winning 66 of the 113 medals the United States won.

Trump describes sections of this team as “awake”. The rest of us see how President Biden expressed it on Saturday to the diverse group of athletes who make up our Olympic team: “You remind us how amazing we are.”

