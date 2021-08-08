



Content of the article The next Canadian federal election will start overnight. While the received wisdom is that the next few weeks will be a referendum on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s performance during the pandemic, we all know that elections are not going as they are meant to be.

Content of the article Everything can happen. Curves abound. All it takes is one weird policy proposition or one weird blunder and it all goes off the rails and can go any way. Or something big can happen and the campaigns start to grab the headlines. We apologize, but this video failed to load. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHaklC7Kz-8 Events, dear boy, events: this is the expression attributed to former British Prime Minister Harold MacMillan, when someone asked him what caused the fall of governments. That said, there is one big topic that we really hope we don’t skip this time around. These are foreign affairs and defense issues. The world has only become more complicated and, according to some, more dangerous, since the 2019 elections and the start of the pandemic. The Taliban are on the rise again in Afghanistan. The challenges this presents range from the general instability in the region to the lives of the Afghan interpreters who have stood side by side with the endangered Canadian soldiers.

Content of the article Russian aggression in Eastern Europe is a source of continuing concern, which is why several hundred Canadians traveled there with NATO allies to participate in Operation Reassurance. Then there is the big one: China. Serious questions remain about the origins of COVID-19 and what exactly happened in Wuhan over a year and a half ago. We apologize, but this video failed to load. Although China has not been transparent and open to accountability for COVID-19, it has continued to make progress in taking advantage of developing countries around the world. They’ve been holding Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor hostage for nearly 1,000 days now. China, under Xi Jinping, wants to reorganize the world so that everything revolves around it and conforms to its authoritarian communist values. Canada cannot be a party to this. Instead, we must join with our allies to counter this. These and other conversations must be at the forefront in the next federal election. Hold politicians accountable for foreign affairs and defense.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://torontosun.com/opinion/editorials/editorial-make-foreign-affairs-defence-an-election-issue The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

