Government data highlights shrinking reach of multi-stakeholder meetings | Latest India News

The reach of the long-standing culture of holding multi-stakeholder meetings on crucial national and international issues appears to have narrowed over the years, government data indicates, with these meetings focusing primarily on parliamentary affairs in recent years.

While the multi-stakeholder meetings were mainly chaired by the Prime Minister, the Home Office and the Ministry of Finance on various issues in the governments led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, a large majority of those under the current regime have were chaired by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs for the proper functioning of the House, according to official data.

Documents available from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs show that the government of Prime Minister Vajpayees has been most active in calling such meetings. Between 1998 and 2004, the Vajpayee government held 31 multi-party meetings during its six years.

True, the government led by Narendra Modi has held more than 26 such meetings in the past seven years than the government led by Manmohan Singh, which has held 17 multi-party meetings in 10 years, according to official documents.

Data shows that for the past seven years, routine meetings between all parties have taken place every year before parliamentary sessions. The meetings were organized on the same subject: the smooth running of the sessions.

On three occasions out of the 26 rallies, all linked to the raging pandemic, Prime Minister Modi has chaired the meetings with Parliament’s leaders since March 2020. The three meetings have been crucial, as many political directives, including including those on how to end the federal lockdown, were discussed, and the Center announced that the lockdown would not be abruptly stopped. A meeting in September 2016 was chaired by the Union Minister of the Interior on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The remaining 23 meetings were chaired by the parliamentary affairs minister or his ministry, according to the data.

In the two previous regimes, the Prime Minister, the Minister of the Interior and the Minister of Finance chaired more multi-party meetings.

Vajpayee chaired 23 of 31 meetings convened on various topics under his leadership. On March 10, 2003, the leaders met to discuss developments in Iraq, followed by another meeting on the current situation in Iraq on March 22 of the same year. In 1998, months after Vajpayee came to power, two multi-party meetings were held on the Women’s Reservation Bill on October 7 and December 9.

A drought situation in 2000 and an earthquake in Gujarat the same year led to a multi-stakeholder meeting chaired by the Prime Minister. During the Singhs government, parliamentary party leaders met to discuss the rising commodity prices in India on November 23, 2009. A meeting was also held on the 9th Land Acquisition Bill. and April 18, 2013, while the reservation in SCs promotions positions and services were discussed at an all party meeting at the PM Singhs residence on August 8, 2012.

The last multi-party meeting on Covid-19 in the current government was held on July 18. Prime Minister Modi chaired the physical meeting at the Parliament Annex and the Union Health Ministry gave a detailed briefing to several floor leaders on vaccine-related progress, and pandemic management.

A multi-party meeting chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was almost a possibility during the current parliamentary session to end the deadlock over opposition protests sparked by the Pegasus issue and three contentious farm laws . This did not happen, however, as the opposition remained firm on their demand for a debate on the Pegasus line. Government officials, who were negotiating with opposition leaders for a breakthrough, saw little merit in such a meeting when the outcome appeared to be predetermined, a person familiar with the matter said.

The current government is still expected to hold regular all-party meetings on important internal and external developments. Multiparty meetings can, at times, facilitate a better functioning of parliament, but frequent consultations with other parties, including them, can help to lower the political temperature of the country. In the past, Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao even sent opposition leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee to UNGA, former Lok Sabha secretary general P Sreedharan said.