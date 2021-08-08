Retired Lt. Col. Vindman says Fox host Tucker Carlson tends to demonize and hate America





A retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who served in the Trump administration attacked Fox News host Tucker Carlson, accusing the TV personality of hating and demonizing the United States.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was wounded in fighting in Iraq, told CNN: It’s interesting to hear people like Tucker Carlson demonize and hate the United States because that’s what he do. He hates the United States.

He added: I would just ask the American public to take a look around you, walk your streets… Does this sound like the world Tucker Carlson is portraying, or the one Donald Trump is portraying?

While posted to the National Security Council during the Trump administration, Mr. Vindman was part of the delegation during the inauguration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He eventually became a key witness in the first impeachment inquiry against Trump, testifying that in the spring of 2019 he had become aware of outside influencers promoting a false and alternative narrative of Ukraine inconsistent with the consensual views of the ‘interagency and offering first-hand knowledge. communication between Mr. Trump and Mr. Zelensky regarding the Biden family investigations.

Mr Vindman continued to be an outspoken critic of Trump, this week calling the businessman-turned-president a despicable man who has done more harm to the United States than any other leader in recent state history. – United in an interview with the Washington Post.

Ahead of the release of his new book Here, Right Matters, Mr. Vindman told the Post that Mr. Trump remains a huge threat.

I can make cold and hard calculations about the threat posed by former United States President Donald Trump. He continues to pose an acute threat by propagating this lie that the election was stolen, in fact he was the one who tried to steal the election.

Mr. Vindman left the NSC in July 2020 following his testimony to Congress about Mr. Trump’s activities, citing intimidation and retaliation by members of the Trump administration. He was previously its director of European affairs.

Mr Trump claimed to have never met Mr Vindman in a February 2020 tweet that simultaneously accused the military officer of being very insubordinate, prompting his superior to file a horrific report about him. The former president demonized members of his administration and the wider White House and military spheres who criticized him in any way following their respective exits from his administration.

The 45th president survived the two impeachment efforts launched by Democrats following the Ukraine scandal as well as the attack on the United States Capitol earlier this year, although his second impeachment trial resulted in support the most bipartisan to presidential impeachment in US history.

