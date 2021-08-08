Inside the Beltway: panic attack as Democrats fear Trump





Former President Donald Trump still rules the political market and Democrats know it. They are nervous about it, even paranoid.

Mr Trumps has been out of office for almost seven months and has by no means followed the typical path of most former presidents who linger on the sidelines and write a book. This former president is busy and always elicits media coverage and important commentary.

One of the residual effects of last year’s chaotic election is the palpable fear of former President Trump that still haunts Democrats. Their antics in Congress, from the absurd post-election impeachment to the House’s parody inquiry into the January 6 insurgency, confirms that they are still very scared of the man they ostensibly defeated last November, writes David Catron, columnist for The American Spectator. .

It has nothing to do with a threat that Trump or his supporters pose to the republic, as media alarmists insist. The real source of Democrats’ concern can be found in their poor performance in the 2020 presidential and legislative elections, combined with Trump’s clear intention to become actively involved in strengthening Republicans in future terms, he continues. .

Mr. Catron insists on the numbers.

President Biden “did not win a popular landslide as Democrats always claim. According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) totals, he won 81,268,924 of the 158,383,403 votes cast. In other words, 77,114,479 people voted for Trump or one of the third-party candidates. That nearly 49% of voters voted against Biden, despite the unprecedented support he received from the media and big techs, cannot fail to worry rational Democrats, he noted.

When Democrats regained control of the House in 2018, they should have solidified their position by working with President Trump and the GOP Senate to accomplish something positive for the American people. Instead, they decided their raison d’etre was to destroy the Bad Orange Man. Now that they are barely clinging to slim majorities in Congress and encumbered by a deeply dysfunctional White House, Trump is lashing out at them, Mr. Catron concludes.

MEDIA PHOBIA

It should be noted that the press has intermittently covered the Democrats’ fear of Donald Trump for several years.

As Trump defeats his GOP opponents and climbs the polls defying political gravity, joy turns to unease for many Democrats who fear the general election will turn into an unpleasant and unpredictable house of horrors, noted MSNBC analysts Alex Seitz-Wald and Benjy Sarlin.

The publication date was February 26, 2016.

ALREADY PREPARE

The Democratic National Committee, meanwhile, organized serious training for campaign volunteers well ahead of the midterm elections, set for November 8, 2022, in 456 days on Monday.

Our team just launched our Organize Everywhere Volunteer Teams. They were putting people online and on the ground across the country to make sure Democrats around the world have the resources and volunteer power they need to win big in the midterm elections, Democrats said in an email.

Because, if we’ve learned anything from the last election cycle, it’s that getting organized early makes all the difference, the organization said.

KEYBOARD HUNTING

House of worship construction has plunged in the United States over the past 20 years even as construction boomed in most categories, reports Sam Ro, in an economic analysis for Axios Markets.

Why it matters: Construction expenses are a goal to examine what society values ​​and what we invest in. according to census data, says Ro.

He found that the construction of entertainment and recreation facilities jumped 42%, from $ 8 billion to $ 11 billion during the same period. Schools, offices, and sewage and waste treatment facilities have also benefited from increased spending, the analyst advises.

NOW THERE IS A THOUGHT

Thinking of running for office? Here are a few tips.

Forget the Congress, the Senate or any other glamorous position you have fantasized about or not, even the President of the United States, if you want to have a serious impact from your work, if, as they say, you want to make a difference, change this country for short and long term good, run for your local school board, writes Roger Simon, columnist for The Epoch Times.

You would prevent America from becoming the darkest socialist-communist state imaginable because that is what our current education system, K-12, is designed to do and, unfortunately, has managed to do. do, literally for decades and it just gets worse. You would also be in the process a true revolutionary in the tradition of the Founders of our country by bringing the truth, justice and the American way to our children and our child-children, says Mr. Simon.

Someone has to do it, the hour is late. But you, dear reader, can save us, especially if we unite and many of us do, he notes.

POLL OF THE DAY

49% of registered US voters say people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are very responsible for the recent increase in cases in the United States; 35% of Republicans, 47% of Independents and 63% of Democrats agree.

18% of voters say that the unvaccinated are somewhat responsible; 23% of Republicans, 20% of independents and 14% of Democrats agree.

8% in total say they are not very responsible; 11% of Republicans, 10% of independents and 4% of Democrats agree.

15% in total say they are not at all responsible; 21% of Republicans, 12% of Independents and 12% of Democrats agree.

9% overall do not know or have no opinion; 10% of Republicans, 11% of Independents and 8% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Morning Consult / Politico poll of 1,998 registered US voters was conducted from July 31 to August 31. 2.

