Editorial: Thaw in a Frozen Relationship

The stalemate in Ladakh began in May 2020, when China diverted its troops carrying out a routine military exercise in the Tibet region to four patrol points in eastern Ladakh.
AuthorTelangana todayPosted: 9th Aug 2021 00h00Updated: 9th Aug 2021 12:05 am
The successful disengagement of troops from key positions in eastern Ladakh marks a turning point in Indochinese relations that could help reduce tensions along the border. Gogra’s withdrawal of troops is particularly significant, as it indicates that there is a definite mood in both countries to put the acrimony of the past behind them. Development must surely provide some solace to the establishment of India’s foreign policy after a series of setbacks for the country’s interests in its immediate neighborhood, especially in Afghanistan where the re-emergence of the Taliban has completely changed the dynamics. , making India largely irrelevant. Gogra’s withdrawal signals a significant thaw in the icy relationship between the two neighboring Asian giants, marked by the lowest point in June 2020 when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash during the disengagement process in the Galwan Valley. . The clash, which did not involve any firearms, turned the terrain upside down in the otherwise strong relationship between them. Since then, ties have only worsened, with Narendra Modi’s government erecting barriers to Chinese investment in India and banning Chinese apps. The Ladakh standoff began in May 2020, when China diverted its troops from a routine military exercise in the Tibet region to four patrol points in eastern Ladakh. At these four points in the Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso, Hot Springs and Gogra Post, Indian and Chinese troops found themselves almost face to face, causing enormous friction.
Galwan’s disengagement happened in July 2020, while Pangong Tso experienced a mutual withdrawal in February this year. A partial disengagement would also have taken place in Hot Springs around the same time. What remains is the disengagement in the plains of Depsang. The latest disengagement at Gogra means full disengagement in eastern Ladakh along the remaining sticking points is expected to happen sooner rather than later. China is already at daggers drawn with its South China Sea neighbors, including Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines, and has flexed its muscles in the region. The growing aggression by Xi Jinping’s regime is apparently aimed at deterring New Delhi from deep engagement with the West, especially the United States. However, Beijing must have realized the folly of provoking India with deliberate border incursions. Some would argue that given China’s dubious track record and growing territorial hegemony, India should not be lulled into complacency over the border issue. China’s misadventures in recent years have tempered India’s optimism with caution. There are also lessons to be learned from history. In July 1962, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru welcomed the partial withdrawal of Chinese troops from Ladakh, but the euphoria quickly ended with the invasion of Indian territory by China.
