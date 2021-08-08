Narendra Modi’s cowardice exposed, says Supriya Shrinate

The government forced Twitter to delete Rahul Gandhi’s tweets in which he pledged to fight for justice for the nine-year-old Dalit girl who was raped and murdered

Speaking at a press conference, Congresswoman Supriya Shrinate said: The Prime Minister is afraid of a young man capable of showing compassion. The whole government gets angry, ministers and the army of trolls start attacking Rahul Gandhi for supporting the family of the victims.

Congress said on Sunday the cowardice of Prime Minister Narendra Modis was evident as his government forced Twitter to delete Rahul Gandhi’s tweets in which he had vowed to fight for justice for the nine-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and murdered.

The photograph of Rahul Gandhi kissing a distraught mother who was given her daughter’s barely half-burnt legs leaves the RSS-BJP enraged. The government is pressuring Twitter through its police to delete these tweets, she said.

Shrinate added, “Modi’s cowardice is on display. A gruesome rape and murder took place in the nation’s capital. why are you silent Why is the Minister of the Interior silent? Your silence has torn your hollow slogans (on women’s safety). As the women of this country, we are ashamed of the helplessness and callousness of our Prime Minister. We are proud of our leader Rahul Gandhi who spoke for Hathras, Unnao and now Delhi. It is a shame that the whole system is waking up to fight it, to derail the fight for justice. “

While the photographs and tweets of Rahul meeting the girl’s parents posted by him have been withdrawn, Congress argued on Sunday that the action was unfair because several Twitter accounts still had the photographs and similar texts. The party produced tweets from Delhi BJP leaders and members of the National Inventory Caste Commission who posted four photographs of their meeting with the family.

Congress leaders pointed out that the mother’s photo had been available on Twitter since August 2, a day after the incident, and Rahul posted the same on August 4. The family were protesting in the streets for justice and there was no need to hide their faces as their identities were widely known and reported. Rahul’s messages were deleted and the account locked out because the identity of a rape victim is not supposed to be revealed.

Vowing not to be intimidated by such tactics, Congress launched a massive campaign on Twitter under the hashtag “Main_bhi_Rahul”.

The party again released Rahul’s tweet on Sunday, challenging Twitter to act and recalling how the young leader has always stood alongside the downtrodden and the underdog.

A message read: “I will fight against injustice. I will fight the lies. I will fight against hatred. I will fight against the tyranny #Main_bhi_Rahul.

Another said: “I am on the side of women. I am on the side of the farmers. I am with the youth. I defend India.

The party brought together its four leaders – Supriya Shrinate, Ragini Nayak, Alka Lamba and Amrita Dhawan – to showcase how flippant and irresponsible the government has been when it comes to women’s safety.

Ragini Nayak said: “People see the government as a guardian, believe that the agencies will act in their defense. But the government is going after those who reach out. Police attempted to arrest Rahul and Priyanka when they attempted to reach Hathras where the body of the rape victim was burned without the consent of the family.

Giving details of several heinous crimes committed against women in the nation’s capital in the recent past, Alka Lamba said: body. But they have time to go to Dilli Haat for shopping on loom day, without even offering a word of sympathy to the victim. Why aren’t criminals afraid of the law? Why is action invariably delayed?

Amrita Dhawan said: “It is a curse to be a girl in Modi’s India, it is a greater curse to be the daughter of a Dalit. What is shocking is that the victim and her family tried to be slandered in most cases. Pressure has mounted on the family to cover up the affair. Police attempted to portray the Delhi incident as a death from negligence. When the government has to support the victim’s family, it gets busy suppressing the tweets. We are Rahul’s army, we will fight for justice. We are not Modi’s army that will go shopping and keep silent on crimes against women.

“It’s hard to guess what’s illegal about this tweet, other than the photo, which has now been removed. The tears of mother and father say only one thing: their daughter, the daughter of the nation, deserves justice. And in the search for justice, I am with them. Stop the distractions, do justice, ”Dhawan said.

The party explained the problem in another tweet: “Their problem with Rahul Gandhi is simple: his humanity, empathy and compassion contrast sharply with their cruelty, ignorance and apathy.”